Officers from the Village of Oregon Police Department and some of their family members took to the streets in the afternoon on Friday, Aug. 6, to help support Special Olympics Wisconsin through the Law Enforcement Torch Run program.
Over 15 people laced up their running shoes and gathered outside the police department on Park Street.
Lieutenant Chad Schaub carried the torch.
The event was coordinated by K-9 Officer Josh Kohlman, who is the department's representative for Special Olympics Wisconsin, and works closely with Special Olympics athletes.
Participants ran down Park, South Oak, Brook, Waterman, Spring and Janesville streets, finishing the run at Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor on South Main Street.
Students from the Oregon Youth Center, staff from the Oregon Public Library, Oregon Area Senior Center and One Community Bank, and members of Oregon Area Fire/EMS District clapped and cheered on the runners with signs, cowbells and pom-poms from the sidewalks and curbs.
After arriving at Ziggy's, participants were joined by members of the Special Olympics. Coach Lori Buerkle-Casper led the group in one final round of the Torch Run chant, and then everyone enjoyed ice cream together from Ziggy's to cool off.