When Oregon resident Theresa Nelson heard about plans to add sport fields in Keller Alpine Meadows Park, she and her friends began advocating to keep the park natural.
That was in January and since then, that group has morphed into the Oregon Nature Alliance.
Over the past few months, the organization has expanded the scope of its mission to protect all local parks and educate the Oregon community. Those interested in joining or learning more about the group can visit its Facebook page, facebook.com/OregonNatureAlliance.
The Alliance, which meets a few times a month and participates in outdoor activities like cleanups, focuses on ways Oregon residents can share space with nature. To Nelson, this is about learning to coexist with native plants and animals, slowing down development and recognizing the importance of preserving natural landscapes.
“I think what people don't realize is that there isn't any more room,” Nelson said. “We've taken over most of the natural lands, and we've converted it to buildings and pavement and non-native species, and the ecosystem can't handle it anymore. They don't have enough space.”
But Nelson said there doesn’t have to be a divide between people and nature.
Doing things like having native plants or welcoming bugs can make a difference, Nelson said. And to make these ideas more accessible to the community, she said this summer the Alliance will host in-person activities over the like tours of native lawns, and they are working with the Oregon Public Library to hold a nature-themed story walk.
Nelson said advocacy for natural areas was missing from Oregon.
“We just wanted to have a balance that there's the value of natural areas, not only for ecosystem health, but for the mental health of village residents, and so that's kind of what that's kind of where it started,” Nelson said.
In the context of Keller Alpine Meadows Park, Nelson said not only is it one of the few wetlands left in Oregon, but the park is car-free and great for natural, passive recreation opportunities like hiking and biking.
And after attending planning meetings, Nelson said she hopes the Alliance will be able to show the village why natural areas are important to preserve for future generations to use as well as the plants and creatures like turtles, frogs and Sandhill cranes that live there.
“It seems like this is a place where the village could show a commitment to environmental protection and restoration,” Nelson said. “I don't feel that it's appropriate to develop right up to the edge of the wetland because a lot of the creatures that live in the wetland, don't just live in the wetlands, they also use those upland areas.”
But even if the Alliance’s efforts at Keller Alpine Meadows don’t work out, this is just the beginning, she said.