A little over a year ago, Oregon-based musician Kelsey Miles was talking with Betty Gillett, a fan of hers and a nurse, about the emotional struggles of working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within just hours, Miles called her back with a song called “ICU," a tribute to her and other healthcare workers.
Gillett told the Observer that Miles’ music makes her and other fans feel seen and empowered to work through hardships. And extending that beyond writing and releasing music, Miles hosts YouTube live streams such as “Coffee with Kelsey,” where she said she aims to create spaces on social media for her community of fans to be open.
Her music, which ranges in genres from soul, blues, rock and more, is available on Spotify, YouTube, Google Play and Apple Music. Miles’ musical influences include the likes of the soulful Aretha Franklin, Grace Potter’s vocals and the lyricism of Stevie Nicks, she said.
But what she draws from the most are feelings, specifically, what she wants people to feel while listening to her songs, Miles said.
In the case of Gillett, Miles wanted her to feel seen and acknowledge the struggles of being a nurse. And Gillett did, she said.
In the song she wrote about healthcare workers last year, Miles sings “behind your mask, emotions grab everything you bottle up inside but you don't show it, you keep your focus.” Gillett said the song, and appreciation she felt from it, encouraged her and all her coworkers to continue working through the year.
And while most of her songs aren’t written for or about specific people, Miles said she focuses on themes such as being true to yourself, which she hopes everyone can relate to and grow from.
“What drives me as a musician is that I can help someone,” Miles said. “ I can help create a feeling and a crowd. I can make a crowd of people feel something and feel connected and not feel alone.”
Where it started
Music has also allowed Miles to help herself.
In 2013, she moved from Ohio to Wisconsin to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earn a Ph.D. in chemistry. Throughout the first year, Miles said she was struggling with depression and feeling tied down by her schoolwork.
Up until that point, Miles had never made any money from music and never played an instrument beyond the recorder in second grade, she joked. But her friends knew she had a great voice and loved to sing while working. So, with some urging from them, Miles began taking guitar lessons.
Soon, she was living a “double life.” During the day she was a regimented chemistry student, just waiting for the evening when she could go to jams, attend open mics, write songs and hang out with other musicians in the Madison music scene.
It was a reset, she described, and one that was “very needed.”
Though, this double life was not sustainable. In 2017, Miles graduated, but chose to pursue music full time. For Miles, the decision to become a musician was one made by audiences.
People would come up to her after shows and tell her the songs “meant something to (them).”
“I just realized how powerful music is,” Miles said.
Miles’ work isn’t just about creating music and playing at shows. To create and foster close and personal relationships with many of her longtime fans, Miles hosts live streams like “Coffee with Kelsey” and “Cooking with Kelsey” on her social media.
On these live streams, besides cooking and drinking coffee, Miles will play new song demos, talk about her personal life, chat with viewers and even collaborate or find inspiration in their stories.
Gillett, who joins in on both of these live streams, said the shows were especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were feeling isolated and going through a lot of stress. The live streams are a space where people can be vulnerable with one another, Miles said.
“That's all that’s needed,” Miles said. “Just knowing that someone created a space that you can go explore some things in and it's like a safe space.”
Having this social media space was especially crucial for her during the pandemic, as she was unable to do live shows until a few weeks ago, she said. And, feeding off her audiences and creating personal connections with them is where she pulls much of her inspiration.
Gillett, who has seen Miles live many times, said she always knows how to make people feel special. For example, if it's someone's birthday, Miles will incorporate their name into every song, learn a bit about them and sing a personalized song on the fly.
“I'm completely content playing by myself,” Miles said. “But when I found out that it helped other people feel connected, it really made me realize that music and whatever gift I have, or whatever you want to call it, helps someone else. So it's way bigger than myself.”