“The Oregon Minute” will interview village president Jeanne Carpenter for its upcoming episode.
In the segment, Carpenter discusses how Oregon continues to fare through the pandemic and the Village Board’s budget goals moving into the 2021 fiscal year.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. It’s also available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and its Facebook page.
OCA Media executive director Paul Zwicker edits and directs the show, and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.