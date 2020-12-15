“The Oregon Minute” will interview school board president Steve Zach Thursday, Dec. 17.
In the segment, Zach is to discuss what's next after stepping down from his president role. He will also likely take a look back on his career, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs of helping lead the Oregon School District.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. It’s also available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and its Facebook page.
OCA Media executive director Paul Zwicker edits and directs the show, and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.
If you have an idea for a “The Oregon Minute” topic, or for information, email emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or visit oca media.com.