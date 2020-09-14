“The Oregon Minute” will interview new police department lieutenant Chad Schaub.
In the segment, Schaub talks about his background and what skills he brings to his new position.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. It’s also available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and its Facebook page.
OCA Media executive director Paul Zwicker edits and directs the show, and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.
If you have an idea for a “The Oregon Minute” topic, or for information, email emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or visit ocamedia.com.