For last week’s “The Oregon Minute” episode, we heard from village administrator, Mike Gracz.
In the segment, Gracz discussed a variety of topics, including the village’s search for his replacement upon his retirement in March 2021 and local government finances amid COVID-19.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. It’s also available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and its Facebook page.
OCA Media executive director Paul Zwicker edits and directs the show, and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.
If you have an idea for a “The Oregon Minute” topic, or for information, email emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or visit ocamedia.com.