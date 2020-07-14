For last week’s “The Oregon Minute” episode, we heard from library director Jennifer Way.
In the segment, Way discussed a variety of topics including the shifting deadline for the new library capital campaign and updates to library services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fundraising for the new library is continuing until December, Way said.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program is currently scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Thursdays. “The Oregon Minute” is broadcast on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. The program will also be available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and on its Facebook page.
OCA Media executive director Paul Zwicker edits and directs the show,
and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.
If you have an idea for a “The Oregon Minute” topic, or for information, email emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or visit ocamedia.com.