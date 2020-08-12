For the most recent episode of “The Oregon Minute,” the Observer spoke with the village zoning administrator, Elise Cruz.
In the segment, Cruz discussed a variety of topics related to growth and planning in Oregon, including affordable housing developments from Lakestone Properties and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
“The Oregon Minute” is a weekly program focusing on current village affairs and community happenings, filmed by OCA Media in partnership with the Observer.
The program airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. It’s also available on the OCA Media YouTube channel and its Facebook page.
OCA Media executive director Paul Zwicker edits and directs the show, and Observer community editor Emilie Heidemann interviews program guests.
If you have an idea for a “The Oregon Minute” topic, or for information, email emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or visit ocamedia.com.