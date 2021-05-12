Oregon May history

100 years ago (1921)
• The Junior Class Plays at the Criddle Opera House: “The Christening” and “Excuse Me” played to a crowded house. The cast for the two plays included Iona Norton, Sherwood Corsis, Gladys Flannigan, Evan Ace, Mary Hobbs, Doris Fletcher, Arthur Jansen, Tyra Jansen, Ethel Shampnor and George Petersen.
• Geo. R. Gray advertised his Smoke Gray’s Cigars, guaranteed to be blended with the very best Havana tobacco. His factory is located three doors west of the Bank of Oregon.
• Two thousand five hundred officers and men will pass through Oregon from Camp Grant on their way to Camp Douglas. There they will spend several months in drill and target practice. There will be men there from the National Guards of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
• Milton J. Wischhoff is now handling Hotpoint electrical appliances; irons, toasters, grills, vacuum cleaners, and sewing machines.
• Last Friday night some miscreant took Parker Patterson’s bicycle in front of his home and thus far has neglected to return it.
• Norman Champion, the two and half year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Champion was taken to the hospital in Janesville Saturday where he remained until Tuesday. About nine weeks ago the little fellow swallowed a nickel, but no disturbing results were noticed until he was unable to swallow his food. He was taken to Madison where an X-ray was taken, and it was found that the nickel had lodged between the throat and stomach. He was then taken to the Janesville hospital where the surgeons forced the obstruction down into the stomach.
• Thursday, Rev. and Mrs. C. H. Jack Lynn returned from Gillingham, where they were engaged in a revival meeting. They reported large crowds, splendid interest and many saved, reclaimed, and sanctified. Friday they will leave for Kentucky and Louisiana to camp engagements.
• High School Commencement week started with a baccalaureate service at St. Mary’s
Catholic Church. Rev. M. A. Condon was the speaker. The class motto was “Not the End
But the Beginning.” The class flower was a white rose and colors purple and gold. The commencement speaker was John Walker Powell D.D.
50 years ago (1971)
• The Junior Prom was held in the high school cafetorium. King Terry McCarthy and Queen LaVonne McCallum were crowned by the 1970 king and queen, Bill Knickmeyer and Sandy Greene, and were attended by Prince Chris Packard and Princess Jodi Rygh.
• Paul’s Thrift-T-Mart announces there will be a One Hour Martinizing Pick-Up Station at their mart in downtown Oregon. A three-day service will be offered.
• Five students from the Oregon High School participated in the State Forensics Contest. Tim McNurlen (four minute speech “A” rating); Julie Barger (interpretive reading of poetry “A” rating); Connie Blahnik (original oratory “B” rating); Doris Outhouse (significant speeches “A” rating); and Leantro Liave (interpretive reading of poetry “A” rating ).
• The Jerry Jensen Trio provides live music at the Oregon Bowl. Paul Hansen will be the featured vocalist at the event.
• Fred Loutenhizer, Jr. was the winner of the Annual Optimist Oratorical Contest. His entry was entitled “This I Believe” an article about pollution. Fred was a student at Oregon Middle School.
• Oregon Postmaster, Gordon Hansen, announced that information received of the proposed new postal rates will go into effect on May 19. First class postal rates will be increased from 6 cents to 8 cents per ounce.
• Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce Industrial Development Committee met with the Village Board to offer recommendations for facilitating the development in the Village industrial park.
• A committee is formed to develop senior citizen housing in the village. Members of the committee included Norman Champion, Robert Weckerly, Ewin Sholts, Allan Gasner, William Hagstrom, Walter Waefler, Ernest Tresh, Larry Mahr, and Roland Rygh. ev. Charles Monroe arranged to host the next meeting at HMC Church to review proposals.
• “Alice in Dairyland” Sharon Masterson presented E. F. Madsen with a plaque on behalf of the Optimist Club for his support of community projects especially in regard to youth.
25 Years Ago (1996)
• Fran Bogus retires after 22 years at the Oregon Schools. Fran has been in charge of the Instructional Materials Center (IMC) at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School. She is in charge of the library and computers, and teaches children how to find and use these materials. However, it is now time to step down and enjoy retirement with her husband.
• A temporary fix to the electrical problem at the Kiser Park softball diamonds has been approved. After several electrical shorts in the underground wiring to the ball fields forced electricity to be turned off, the village and the Oregon Softball Association have agreed to split the cost of a temporary fix. This fix could last as long as 10-15 years. The wiring will be moved overhead. The cost is expected to be $8,525.
• The Oregon School Board ponders lapses in civility: On a crisp spring evening after a light cookies-and-sandwiches snack the Oregon School Board revisited an oft-considered question Monday night. What do we do when things get really nasty between us?
• North Main Street to be widened: North Main Street will be widened at the north end of the village, near Prairie Mound Cemetery to accommodate turning lanes at the entrance to the McDonalds.
• The Oregon Area Historical Society will dedicate the newly installed flagpole at the OAHS Museum on Sunday, May 26, honoring Collins and Merle Richardson, longtime local residents.The flagpole was presented to the Society by family and friends of the Richardsons.
• Oregon’s southeast side along Janesville Street will see continuing development this coming year. The Oregon Village Board opened the way for the construction of a (third) Kwik Trip gas station at Janesville and Wolfe Street. Also approved were a general plan for development of five acres next to WISCO Industries and approved a site plan for a duplex development on Waterman Street.
• Voters approved a school referendum by 1,876–1,393. The $20.75 will fund expansion and repairs at the Oregon High School and three elementary schools. The referendum had failed twice previously but had been scaled back for this year’s proposal.
• The Senior Center held a card party with the Town and Country Club providing refreshments. Winners were as follows: Doris Hanson won high points in euchre for women and Mary Davis Erickson took second. Paul Pruefer had a high score for men, with Al Butts earning second place. Lucy Kneifl won high score for ladies in 500 with Virginia Dupont second. Jack Davis won high score for men (500) and Ed Wealti was second. Door prize was won by Sara Wealti.
• Graduation ceremonies at OHS: Jessica Wilkening named Valedictorian and Matt Pickett named Salutatorian of the class of 1996. Three students saying farewell are Jason Johannes, Ruthie Roper and Chris Schiffner.
10 Years Ago (2011)
• Interchange construction is underway: Preparation work has started to improve the intersection of 14 and 138 on the south side of the village. The project involves building two roundabouts, new on/off ramps and repaving about a half-mile section of 138 from Park Street east to the entrance to Oregon.
• Plan Commission met with developers regarding expansion to the east and north of Highway 14. Developers want the property annexed in order to expand the village. Plan Commission seemed skeptical due to storm water concerns. Trustee Jon Lourigan stated he was “adamantly opposed”.
• Four members of the Oregon High School boys and girls basketball teams represented the Badger South during the Badger Conference Senior All Star game April 17. Adam Gorman, Shelby Wilhelm, Kali Jahn and Cory Byrne represented Oregon.
• Community erects green houses to help earth science study. A new hoop house has been erected at the Oregon Middle School. It will be part of a larger planned EcoCenter at the school. “ This is something that’s affordable and that we can do now,” Nate Mahr, middle school Earth Science teacher, commented.
• Organizers of the Oregon Microbrew Fest said nearly 300 people attended that event. The event was held in a tent next to the Oregon Community Sports Arena.
• Special Olympians competed in the 2011 Area 6 District aquatics meet held at Waunakee High School. Team members are: Greg Burrill, Dillon Holmes, Dustin Holmes, Alex Bausch, Sean Kelly and Volunteer Coaches Ryan Krull and Brad Rehrauer.
• Brooklyn is the county's fastest growing municipality. Brooklyn now has 1,401 residents, up from 916 in 2000. This represents a growth rate of 52.9 percent.
• Corynn Hanson, OHS graduate and Augustana College Senior, will join the Augustana College Choir at their Memorial Weekend concert at Carnegie Hall.