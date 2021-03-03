100 years ago (1921)
• Mrs. Frank McDermott begins her duties as librarian. She takes the place of Mrs. E. D. Ozburn, who is moving to Madison.
• A smoker was given in Woodman Hall Monday evening in honor of E. D. Ozburn, who is leaving this week to make his home in Madison. Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Custer are moving into the Ozburn house, which they have purchased.
• Mr. and Mrs. P. C. Herrick have rented their farm near Beloit and have returned to Oregon to make their home. Oregon is very glad to welcome them back.
• F. M. Patterson has started a passenger transfer line between Oregon and Madison. C. E. Pledger will act as manager.
• Five carloads of tobacco were shipped out of Oregon last Saturday.
• Miss Marguerite Pillar and miss Bernice Hanan are taking a week’s vacation as telephone operators. Miss Wilmay Zink will be filling in at the board.
• Erwin Gallagher has purchased the 28-acre farm of Louis Seep, giving $82,00 for it.
• Arthur R. Johnson met with a painful and serious accident Tuesday afternoon while sawing wood at the Charles Palmer place. Two fingers on the right hand were taken off below the first joint. He was taken to the General Hospital at Madison, where an operation was performed on his hand.
• Last Thursday evening about 50 neighbors and friends gave a surprise party for miss Marie Peterson at the home of her sister, Mrs. Henry Tilley. Miss Peterson just returned from a four-month sojourn in Denmark and was accompanied home by a cousin.
• The Fire Company was called to the E. D. Ozburn home Monday morning. No damage was done with the exception of the paper and paint in the rooms, caused from the smoke. The fire was started in the chimney.
50 years ago (1971)
• A small but representative group of citizens from Oregon and Brooklyn met at the Oregon High School to hear discussions of efforts that were being made to promote industrial development
in the two villages. Allan Gasner, chairperson of the Oregon Industrial Development Committee, was one of the speakers.
• Paul’s Thrif-T-Mart advertised a promotion on wigs. You could buy a genuine $35 Barbara Ann Wig for only $11.94.
• Ray and Donna Lawry celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Oregon Masonic Lodge.
• The OHS basketball team district champions move on to the regional tourney at Beloit. There they ended their season, losing to Monona Grove, 81-44.
• Pat Davenport assumes ownership of Kleen-Brite Cleaners on North Main Street from Don Fritz.
• Sue Wischhoff was selected as the 1971 DAR Recipient Good Citizen Award as voted by senior class and faculty.
• The OHS music and drama departments presented “The Music Man.” The cast included Paul Hansen as Harold Hill; Diana Durkin as Marian Paroo and Tim McNurlen as Mayor Shinn. It was under the co-direction of Doris Keyes and Jack Kuester.
• Superintendent Gerald Navis of the Oregon State Correctional Camp Farm sponsors an open house for the public to view the new facilities.
• The Annual Oregon High School Athletic Banquet sponsored by the Rotary Club was attended by approximately 385 people, including athletes, parents, cheerleaders, coaches and fans. The guest speaker was pro football star Tom McCauley of the Atlanta Falcons.
• The Oregon-Brooklyn Jaycettes earmarked the proceeds from their style show to be used for a Camp Wawbeek Scholarship helping the physically handicapped.
• About 40 exhibitors participated in the Helen Mears Art Show held in the HMC Church Hall. It was estimated 500 people attended the exhibit.
25 years ago (1996)
• Dave Gochberg challenges 20-year incumbent, Lyman Anderson, for the position of Dane County Supervisor for District #31. The big issue was that of a quarry being proposed near the village limits.
• Oregon High School announced that two students, Michael O’Brien and Curtis Rueben, were named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
• The Oregon School Board formally adopted a policy that allows electronic surveillance of public areas within school buildings and on school grounds.
• Among those receiving an award at the Pizza Pit franchise-owners annual meeting was Brady Huebner, named Franchise Manager of the Year.
• Six run for three positions on the village board. Running are: Jerry Bollig, Mike Krembs, Darrell Klimke, Beth Sever, Joel Kapusta and Russ Anderson. Winning the three seats were incumbents Bollig, Krembs and Sever.
• After a public hearing on a conditional use permit, Chris Vande Koik was allowed to expand her daycare at 206 Johnson Street to 16 children from the present eight.
• Norm Champion takes over as President of the Oregon Area Historical Society. The other officers remain the same: Dorothy Tauchon, vice-president; Susan Sather, secretary and Joan Gefke, treasurer.
• The OHS spring play was three one-act plays known collectively as “The World of Sholom Aleichem.” It was directed by Louise Uphoff with Tanga O’Malley as student stage manager. Nancy Cox was responsible for the costuming.
• The Oregon Panther Youth Wrestling Club hosted a regional tournament. Two Oregon wrestlers, Gordy Haberman and Bob White, qualified for the state tournament to be held at Stevens Point.
• Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the Oregon Sports and Fitness Club. Plans are for a 40,000 square foot facility located at 155 Braun Road. Rob and Mary Gooze and Diane and Chris Hornung are the developers and owners of the site.
• The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce of Madison rates Oregon School District among the top 46 schools in the state for the ability to spend less money per pupil than the state average while achieving higher than average test scores.
10 years ago (2011)
• OHS graduate Shaka Smart, 34, coached Virginia Commonwealth University to its first Final Four appearance in school history with a 71-61 win over Kansas (ranked # 1) in the Elite Eight in San Antonio.
• Seniors Kandyce Graber and juniors Marisa Koch and Morgan Pechauer each earned a spot on the Academic All-State girls’ golf team. To make the squad, one must hold a letter for varsity golf, a GPA of 3.25 or higher and be at least a sophomore.
• Oregon schools could have a shortfall of $900,000 due to Gov. Walker’s budget proposals. This, as protests continue at the State Capitol Building. Oregon Education Association president Mark Lindse, said teachers are struggling with “low morale.” as state lawmakers continue to wrangle over two controversial budget bills proposed by Walker.
• Oregon’s Panthers “Squirt A” team celebrates after defeating Waupun for the 3A State Championship. Members of the squad include: Hayden Bell, Sam Renlund, Jacob Ayers, Ben Lynch, Patrick McCormick, Zak Roskos, Loszlo Orosz, Madison Conduah, Carson Timberlake, Tyson Rohrer, and Ryan Michek. Coaches Les Orosz, Paul Lynch and Tony Renlund.
• Oregon’s Jeffrey Skiles (“Miracle on the Hudson” co-pilot) spoke at the State Capitol He said his son just got his ACT score, and scored 26, good enough to get into UW-Madison, but he wouldn’t be attending because he is only in eighth grade. He stressed the importance of maintaining the state’s high quality of education.
• Scott Dellemann sets sights on the Olympic skeleton course. After initially working toward being on the bobsled team, he switched to the skeleton. He has been training at Lake Placid.
• Brooklyn Fire Department Awards -- Casey Neath, a 50-year veteran of the department, awarded Phil Mortensen a 45-year service pin. He has been Brooklyn’s fire chief for 36 of those years. Fifteen-year pins were awarded to Sandy Mortensen and Julie Smith and a 10-year pin to Justin Wicik. In addition, Robert Johnson, who retired in October 2010, was presented with a lifetime membership and clock for his years of service to the department.
• John O’Neill, known as “Saint Vince” did not make it into the Packer Fan Hall of Fame. He took on his St. Vince persona in 1997and has been to nearly every Packer home game since.
