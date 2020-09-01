An Oregon resident, seeing how Iowans needed assistance after a severe derecho ravaged through their state Aug.10, felt he needed to do something.
A derecho is a fast-moving, straight-lined windstorm that causes hurricane or tornado-like conditions, the effects of which were devastating for Iowa citizens. Many people were left without power and suffered great damage to their homes and businesses even weeks after the storm hit.
It was estimated to cover an area 800 miles wide, starting in Nebraska and ending in Indiana. One of the communities that was hit the hardest was Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according toWashington Post reporting.
Luckily, Jeff Nachreiner, who owns an adjusting firm that contracts insurance carriers to do storm estimates, said he knew exactly how to help.
He said he was able to set-up drop off locations for donations in less than a week for those affected by the derecho. One location was at the Oregon Community Bank and the other at Stoughton Lumber. Other than money, donations included things like toiletries, non perishable foods, water and batteries.
After collecting supplies that filled two-thirds of a moving truck, he drove himself down to Cedar Rapids to drop off the supplies.
Along with the donations, he said he was also able to raise $6,000 dollars for a relief fund.
“As soon as you got into town, it was very apparent that the 100 plus (mph) wind took its toll.” said Nachreiner. “When you’re taking steel signs that are literally bent over, when you take high beams like that and bend them over that’s pretty high winds.
Nachreinier said he thinks this will be about a two-year storm. Meaning that it will probably take two year for the state to rebuild.
“There’s 130,000 people in that town and they figure about 75% is damaged,” he said.
As Nachreiner is finishing up in Cedar Rapids, he is already preparing for one of the biggest hurricanes to hit Louisiana.
“It’s unfortunate we have natural disasters happening on top of eachother.” he said. “Our plan is to go down to Louisiana but I hope to be back here three or four more times as well.”
Nachreiner said if anyone wants to support his cause, they should send money to @iowaderech on Venmo, a money-sharing app, or email info@derecho2020.com.