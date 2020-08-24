The Oregon Public Library was faced with unusual circumstances this summer.
Youth Services and Community Engagement Librarian Kelly Allen said participation in the library summer reading program has been down “quite a bit” due to the pandemic. So staff had to innovate, engaging program participants with an app called Beanstack, which lets readers track their minutes read and allows them to win prizes.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction provided money for the app, which was a common theme for libraries around the community. In Oregon, around 400 people signed up for the program 109 adults, 125 children ages 5-11, 63 children ages 0-4 and 31 teens (ages 12-18).
“It was a way for them to get engaged into reading and also motivation to see how many earned minutes resulted in each prize,” Allen said. “It was something a little more convenient in this day and age, and Beanstack made it easy.”
Numbers were down, as about a third of the people signed up as in years past. But Allen said there was far more participation as a whole with the smaller group. Over 30% of the subscribers finished the reading program, which was more than the past couple of years, she said.
“We couldn't go to the schools and promote it in May like we usually do,” she said.
Allen said Facebook and the library's website helped to promote the summer reading program, as walk-ins had a big part about informing the public of what they were trying to do during the pandemic.
And although library staff missed the in person human aspect involved with the summer reading program, Allen said she was happy with the turnout during these unusual times.
“Reading is a great escape in general,” she said. “Whether a pandemic or not, you can always dive into a book and forget about the real world for awhile. It can even help you understand what's going on in the world.”