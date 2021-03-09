Throughout her time at the Oregon Public Library, Mary Davidson could be found running operations behind the scenes, hosting sewing classes or sitting at the circulation desk, greeting people with a smile.
Over the past 35 years, the assistant director told the Observer she is thankful to have spent her career in Oregon, working with talented team members and being able to call the library home. Davidson said she is expected to retire Friday, April 9.
One of the things Alicia Fisher, who has worked with Davidson for 15 years, said she will miss most about her is the ways she would quietly take to taking care of the library -- often it was the little things that may be “overlooked” by others.
For example, after a storm passed the library in May 2019, the wind had blown blossom petals off of the trees and had stuck on the sidewalk. Looking out for library patrons, Davidson grabbed a shovel and took to removing the slippery petals herself, Fisher said.
“She consistently took the initiative to take care of anything that needed to be done - regardless of whether or not it was part of her job description,” Fisher said.
To Davidson, the library is like a home, and she said sometimes this meant doing things to take care of it -- even those things that fell outside of her job description.
Davidson said she never planned on working at a library. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1970s with a degree in communications, and she found the broadcasting industry to be a tough, exclusionary place for women.
So instead, she took on some part-time jobs here and there. Then, Davidson and her husband moved from Madison to Oregon in 1985 to raise their children. She saw a listing for a part-time circulation assistant at the Oregon Public Library, and she has been working there in various positions since.
“So, the library profession actually kind of found me,” Davidson said.
And over those years, the profession has changed. Davidson motioned to the cluster of computers in the middle of the library, describing how these tables used to house the periodicals for students and adults to flip through to find materials back when she first started, she said.
Things had especially changed over the past year, with much of the staff working remotely and patrons getting their books curbside, she said.
It has been tough, Davidson said, to not have a retirement party or to miss out on annual events. Some of her favorite memories are the larger celebrations -- like the library’s annual New Year’s Eve party. When not in the middle of a pandemic, families come from all over, and being a part of that excitement is something she said she missed this past year.
“We had glitter all over the library for days afterward,” she laughed.
Davidson said she has enjoyed working with a number of talented staff and library directors. She has worked with five directors over the years, and she said it's great to reflect on the “changes and progress” each of those women brought to move the library forward.
She said that over the years the library has formed more partnerships with other community groups like the Oregon School District. Or, an increased emphasis on equity and diversity in the library’s engagement projects.
“As I look back, the community has grown, all those needs have grown and all the ways that the library's able to contribute to our community has certainly increased,” she said.
Sitting at her nearly emptied desk, Davidson said she is not rushing into retirement and is trying to enjoy the days she has left. Though, she is looking forward to having more time to garden, quilt, visit family and friends--once it is safe to do so, and, of course enjoy the new library.
Fisher said she and the staff will miss Davidson for her institutional knowledge, her quilts that decorated the library walls, her stories and her commitment to the library.
“She genuinely cares about the people of this community and has served them tirelessly over her many years at the library,” Fisher said.