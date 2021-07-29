The Oregon Kids Triathlon is back for 2021.
The 15th annual race is set for Aug. 14, according to the Oregon Kids Triathlon website, taking place at multiple locations, including the Oregon Community Pool, 249 Brook St. and Kiser Fireman’s Park.
Online registrations will be accepted until the race is sold out or until 8 p.m. Aug. 9, with an entry fee of $45.
The event includes swim, bike and run races for people aged 5 through 14. The race will also include finisher medals for athletes, trophies for top the top finishes in each age bracket, an event shirt and post-race refreshments. Race length is based on the age bracket.
All guests will have the chance to leave with a goody bag as well.
“Regardless of athletic ability or prior triathlon experience, this event was created to be achievable for all participants,” the website reads. “OKT is all about giving kids a fun way to stay active and walk away with a sense of pride.”
For more information about the event, email oregonkidstri@gmail.com, or visit oregonkidstri.com.