100 years ago (1921)• Clement Criddle has received notification that he successfully passed his examination for entrance to the Naval Academy of Annapolis. He will take his physical examination at Great Lakes Training Station on June 21 and report at the academy June 28.
• Dr. Walter Hadwin, originally of Gloucester, England and now of the USA, states that before a decade has passed the whole germ theory of disease will go by the board. “Inoculation for the prevention of disease is the most ridiculous assumption ever introduced into a sane world.”
• Tom Thumb Wedding was presented June 10th at the Criddle Opera House. Some of those taking part in the performance were: Betty Booth, Dorothy Litch, Doris Litch, Lucile Gorman, Mary Cusick, Eula Dreher, Alga Dreher, Florice Paulson, Martha Netherwood Philip Barry, Elver Christensen, Henry Dreher, Milton Wischhoff and Neil Kivlin.
• Harry Hook attended a meeting of the Dane County Board at Madison Thursday. The work included a trip by special car to the poor house at Verona.
• A community picnic is to be held in Scholts’ grove, one mile south of Oregon, under the auspices of the Oregon Holstein Breeders Association. This picnic is for everyone and all will be gladly welcomed. A purebred calf will be given away to the person holding the lucky number.
• Mr. and Mrs. Sofus Nelson and the Misses Nell and Marie McGill and Robert McGill drove to Edgerton Sunday , where they spent the day with relatives and friends.
• Rev. M. A. Condon went to Notre Dame, Indiana last Wednesday, where he attended the funeral of a priest. He returned home Friday night.
• Mr. and Mrs. Rasmus Peterson left Monday for New York and on Thursday will leave that city for Denmark. They expect to be absent for four or five months. Their many friends wish them a pleasant trip, an enjoyable visit and a safe return.
• The Rev. and Mrs. C.H. Jack Linn reported a splendid revival meeting at Jonesboro, Louisiana. They are now at Ellis La. In a camp meeting and will next go to Crowley, Louisiana. They will then return home to hold a tent then return home to hold a tent meeting at Stoughton. They expect to be here about July 12.
50 years ago (1971)• Arleigh Staley Jr. and Brad, together with Roger Segebrecht, returned home Sunday following an exciting weekend. They left in their camper Friday and on Saturday saw Al Unser win for the second straight year the Indianapolis 500 mile auto race.
• Four families of the Oregon United Methodist Church attended the work weekend at the Methodist Pine Lake Camp near Westfield. Those attending were: Mr. and Mrs. Wally Hoffman and Jenny of Stoughton; Mr. and Mrs. Syl Farris, Dave, Dan, Dean, and Dina; Mr. and Mrs. Allen Gasner, Dave, Donn, Ann, and Ireta; and Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Severson, Pam, Michelle, Julie and Jamie. Miss Carol Teasdale also accompanied the Seversons.
• The Donald Doyle family, 171 Spring St., travelled to Mellon to spend the holiday at their cabin which is located near Copper Falls State Park.
• Two area women win awards in annual writing contest — Mrs. Lorraine Hawkinson and Mrs. Frieda Lease — were among winners in the 1971 annual writing contest sponsored by the Madison Area Writers’ Workshop. Mrs. Hawkinson was awarded first place in the article division and Mrs. Lease placed second for her short story titled “Secrets Are Not For Sharing.”
• The warm, humid weather last weekend brought out hundreds of swimmers to the opening of the Oregon swimming pool on Saturday and Sunday. Picture taken Sunday afternoon.
• Kay Curless will be an official delegate of Beta Delta Chapter at the 10th National Convention of Gamma Sigma Sigma Service Sorority to be held in June at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn.
• Oregon Police Chief Joe Lockwood suffered a heart attack while returning from Canada on Saturday, June 12 and is at present hospitalized in Ashland Community Hospital, where he is reported to be responding satisfactorily to treatment:
• 1971 Prices: T-Bone steak $1.43 per pound, Bratwurst $.79 per pound. Old Milwaukee Beer 6 for 89 cents. Cantaloupe two for 79 cents, and Shurfine stuffed olives 49 cents.
25 years ago (1996)• Dr. Edward Guziewski was honored at a surprise reception given by the staff at Prairie View Elementary to commemorate his 25th year as principal in the Oregon School District.
• The quarterly Historical Society meeting was held at the Oregon Village Hall. The meeting will begin with a potluck. Featured speakers were Joan Wethal and Joanne Gefke.
• In Oregon, a new three-bedroom ranch with first floor laundry and three-car garage is listed for $149,900.
• BJs Roadside Inn on Highway 51 has had its license suspended for three weeks due to liquor law violations. The establishment is located in the Town of Dun.
• Lowell Allen will help kick off Relay for Life. Lowell Allen is an Oregon resident and cancer survivor who will share his story at the beginning of the Relay. All proceeds from the event will stay in Wisconsin to fund cancer research.
• OHS students held an airplane wash rather than car wash for a fundraiser. Local DECA marketing class organized the wash and can make five times the amount they would on a car wash.
• Summer Fest kicks off this Thursday. Sponsored by the Oregon Chamber of Commerce, three days of fun and food. Dr. Steve Kellogg and Dr. Bill Plummer have been named as parade marshals for the Summer Fest parade.
• Corporate Construction, a local Oregon firm, has been chosen for the OHS renovation work.
• A study completed by the Dane County Highway Department shows that the village does not meet the warrants for a traffic signal at Janesville and Wolfe streets.
• Blanche Booth, Oregon’s oldest resident, died at age 108 on June 16, 1996 at Oregon Manor.
• Madison Area Literacy Council names Oregon man as the agency’s executive director: David Hansey, a master’s degree candidate in Continuing and Vocational Education comes to the council with a varied background in nonprofit work.
• This year’s Oregon Observer profile is the Ace Family Dairy Farm. A small dairy farm, they milk 23 cows on a 10-acre farm. Wanda and Howard and children Paula (15) and Brian (13) work the farm, together with some outside employment.
10 years ago (2011)• The longest tenured teacher of the roughly 30 retiring this year is Bob Eveland. For 37 years, Bob has been teaching science to middle school kids. “I really believe kids learn in science by doing stuff,” Eveland said. Other long-tenured teachers retiring this year include: Jo Gilmour, 36 years, third grade, Brooklyn Elementary; Karen Irwin, 35 years, reading instruction, Brooklyn; Jane Killerlain, 33 years, teacher, Prairie View Elementary; Peter Hockettt, 33 years, physical education, Rome Corners Intermediate; David Hanson, 32 years, fifth grade, Rome Corners; Jane Peschel, 31 years, director of instruction; Jim Baxter, 31 years, band instructor, Oregon Middle School; Bruce Johnson, 30 years, seventh grade English, Oregon Middle School and Steve Zibell, 30 years, agriculture, Oregon High School.
• The Oregon Pool mystery may finally be solved: After months of filling and emptying the pool four times, it appears officials have identified the reason many swimmers feel burning and itching of their face after being in the pool. A chemical found below the caulk lines seems to have been the culprit.
• Led by the opposition of Village President Steve Staton, the Village Board voted against issuing a license to Ted Wallace to open a new liquor store on Oregon’s north end.
• High winds caused power outages and knocked down trees. The worst damage occurred from near the railroad tracks downtown to Kierstad Lane. Outages lasted about two hours, with a few having now power into the next morning.
• A new pedestrian/bicycle path in Oregon is finished. The path that connects the village’s west side path near the Alpine Business Park with the intersection at Braun Road and North Market Street has been completed.
• Virgil and Mary Lou Lamb will be celebrating 70 years of marriage. Married in in the summer of 1941, they honeymooned in Northern Wisconsin
• Beth Cox, Oregon Municipal Court Judge was awarded “Outstanding Elected Official. The award was presented by the Wisconsin Clearinghouse for Prevention Resources, which is part of the University of Wis. Health Services department.
• Oregon claims the title in U15 Little League Tournament, held in Oregon.
• Alex Witz has been accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
