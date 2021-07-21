100 years ago
(1921)
• At the annual school meeting held Tuesday evening, steps were taken toward the erection of a new school building in this village. A committee composed of Arthur Criddle, W.H. Dreher and W. L. Ames was appointed to act in conjunction with the school board to make an investigation of the conditions of the present building, the district’s requirements, expense of a new building, etc., and report their findings at a district meeting to be announced later.
• In the ball game between Oak Hall and Rutland Sunday, Oak Hall won by a good score!
• Wisconsin’s new prohibition enforcement law became effective July l. Each town board, village board and common council may grant licenses to persons as they deem proper for the sale of nonintoxicating beverages for which a license fee of not less than $50 or more than $100.
50 years ago (1971)
• Heavy Winds Uproot Big Tree – Storm warnings were out about 9 p.m. last Thursday as heavy rains and winds lashed the area, and tornadoes were reported sighted in the Sun Prairie area. The civil defense siren was sounded in Oregon. Some damage was reported in the area. An example occurred directly behind the Observer office as this large tree was uprooted and landed on top of Bill Ace’s pickup truck.
• Mrs. William Champion and Mrs. Orrill Ferguson were hostesses to the South Side Birthday Club Tuesday evening. Honors at cards were awarded to Mrs. Elmer Peterson, Mrs. Alice Booth, Mrs. Alice Lawry, Mrs. Bernard Faust, Mrs. Lou Ace, Mrs. F.E. Madsen and Mrs. James O’Neal. Mrs. C.A. Meister and Mrs. Anna Thompson were the June Birthday guests.
• A special emergency meeting of the Oregon Memorial Post of the VFW was called for the specific intent of election of officers to carry on the duties of the order for the coming year in order that the charter of the post not be suspended. After a lengthy discussion the following slate of officers were elected: Commander John Rhyner (Viet Nam); Senior Vice Commander Dale Jones (Viet Nam); Junior Vice Commander John Barcus (WWII); Quartermaster Kemp Franzen; Chaplain Fred Rhyner; Surgeon Robert Hammel; and Judge Advocate Jack McManus, three- year trustee Paul Kohlman, two years James Bossingham, and one year Donald Smith. Commander Rhymer appointed Roland Rygh as Post Adjutant. The post owns the second floor of the old Masonic Hall on Main Street and the new officers anticipate putting this facility to top-notch condition again.
• John Robson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Odean Robson, was selected as honorary recruiter last week at Ft. Benning, Georgia after completing airborne training. John was selected over several other soldiers qualifying for this honor. He was picked due to his appearance, scholastic ability and character.
• The board of directors of the Oregon Senior Citizens Housing corporation met at the Methodist church last Tuesday evening. The name Genesis Housing Inc. was chosen as the official name.
• Oregon will host an AFS student from Colombia for the 1971-72 school year. German (Peter) Quintero of Pereira, Columbia will be spending the year with the Gordon Bently family.
• St. John’s Lutheran Church observed its 75th anniversary with special services and programs all of which were all well attended. Picture shows Rev. Berthelsen (pastor from 1949 to 1953), Rev. Guetzlaff, Rev. Petersen (both current pastors) and Rev. Hanson (1953-1958).
• Patricia Lynn Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Anderson, Brooklyn, became the bride of Captain Albert H. Wilkening of Columbus Mississippi, in a double ring, candlelight ceremony at the United Methodist Church in Brooklyn.
• New Oregon Ordinance: It shall be unlawful for any person to discharge any BB gun, pellet gun, compressed air gun or slingshot within the Village of Oregon.
• The class of 1936 held a reunion at the Elks Club in Madison. Participating class members were: Eileen Rowe, Gwendolyn Shinnick, Betty Booth, Eva Friday, Dorothy Mahaffey, Gehard Lundy, Lloyd Schneider, Walter Landerud, MJ Wischhoff Jr., Erwin Showers, Frederick Kivlin, Alice Lundey, Richard Schuster, Orrill Ferguson, George Outhouse, Ralph Conklin, Lilas Mink and Paul Manion.
25 years ago (1996)
• Mark DiMaggio of Oregon muscled his way around Dave Feiler of DeForest coming out of corner four on the final lap to capture his first-ever late model feature victory at Madison International Speedway, just south of Oregon.
• Senior Center remodeling bid awarded: The remodeling and expansion of the Oregon Senior Center will begin later this month. The construction is expected to be completed by Christmas. In the meantime, services will be relocated to several venues, including the community room in the Village Hall, St. John’s Lutheran Church and the basements of the Genesis Buildings.
• Retiring library board member Rita Plummer was recently recognized by the Oregon Library Board and the Oregon Village Board for more than 30 years of combined service. Rita served 11 years as a Village Board Trustee representative to the Library Board and the remainder of her years of service were as a community appointee. Most recently, Rita was president of the Library Board and instrumental in obtaining the new library for the community.
• Water rates will be rising in the Village of Brooklyn this fall as plans for a new water tower unfold. Under a rate proposal set by the Public Service Commission, Brooklyn’s residential water rates will increase by as much as 66% in a two step increase. An immediate increase of 14% will take place when the project is approved late this summer, and the second increase would go into effect when the new water tower is put into service next winter or early spring of 1997.
• Oregon farmer Phil Peterson and Village President Mark Mortensen met with Congressman Scott Klug during Klug’s recent visit to the area. Klug announced his re-election bid for Wisconsin’s Second District seat in the House of Representatives.
• “Brigadoon” is set to open this weekend. The excitement as the Oregon Straw Hat Players cast and crew put final touches on their rendition of Lerner and Loewe’s enchanting musical, Brigadoon. The audience will be treated to the beautiful sights and sounds of the Scottish Highlands as the magical village of Brigadoon comes to life at Oregon High School this Friday.
• Nathan Durkin, son of Kip and Eileen Durkin of Oregon, enlisted in the United States Air Force. Durkin is a 1996 graduate of Oregon High School
• Community National Bank announced the winners of their Vacation Celebration drawing for the grand opening of their new branch office located at the corner of Janesville and Park Streets. The bank gave away free accommodations to six winners at a luxury hotel of their choice in various cities across the country. Winners were Donna Trollinger, Keith West, Mildred Davis, Joan Parsons, Greg Kuetz and Robert Block.
10 years ago (2011)
• The Oregon Area Historical Society has big plans for its local history museum and recently received a grant to facilitate the organization’s mission. In addition, Julia Meyers and Melanie Woodworth are working on the early settlers exhibit, which will tell the story of how the area was settled in 1841 and what sort of farm machinery and household items were used.
(The museum has all of these exhibits now, and more. We would welcome visitors by appointment until the pandemic subsides and allows us to open again)
• McKenzie Parks finished tied for eighth in the Wisconsin Junior PGA Championship at Yahara Hills Golf Course. Parks shot a 152 including a 3 over 75 in round 2. She also finished tied for 24th in the Wisconsin State Open and moved up to number 25 in the nation.
• A bank burglary suspect is in custody after breaking into the Bank of Cross Plains on North Main Street. The suspect entered the lower level of the bank but could not gain entry to the main bank.
• Police continue to see a rise in the number of thefts from vehicles lately, with nine such incidents reported in a two-week span between late June and early July,
• A change to present grading policy for Oregon High School has been approved. The present grading system only counted exams, and essays toward grades. The new policy will allow daily work to count towards grades and limit the number of “retake” tests allowed.
• The Ganshert family has been racing in the Soap Box Derby for 75 years. This year 10-year old Ian Ganshert won the Madison Soapbox Derby in Madison, which qualifies him to go to the national race in Akron, Ohio. This accomplishes a goal that has been held for three generations.
• The OHS marching band, The Shadow Armada, returned from a tour that culminated in a second place finish in the Mid-America Competing Band Directors Association Grand Championship held in Calgary, Alberta. Oregon won four of the five previous five championships, before placing second in the final competition.
• With a deep history and a building rooted in Oregon for more than 165 years, the First Presbyterian Church will have a new home come Sunday. According to the history of the church, the congregation’s history goes back to its inception in 1845, before Oregon was even a village!
• The Oregon Police Department has joined the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force was founded 12 years ago. It has arrested 728 people in that time. There are now more than 150 law enforcement partners to the task force throughout Wisconsin.
• Emma Prior, who will be a senior at Oregon High School this fall, will return next week from a year studying as an exchange student in Chile.