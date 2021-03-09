The Village of Oregon is participating in the “Be Active Wisconsin Challenge,” which runs from Monday, March 1 until Wednesday, March 31.
Participants virtually track their activity minutes throughout the month of March while competing against approximately 40 other communities statewide.
All community members are invited to participate in the virtual challenge to be active, discover local parks/trail systems, and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition.
Residents of each town will participate as one team to win, although it is recommend having a personal goal of 200 minutes a week. There are no requirements and no awards given for personal goals.
Each participant will receive a Be Active Wisconsin t-shirt, and the winning community will be awarded a trophy.
The deadline to sign-up is Monday, March 15 and costs $10 to join.
For more information, visit oregonregistrationcenter.maxgalaxy.net.