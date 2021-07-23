It’s hard to tell the story of an area’s history without a proper way to sort and store it.
The Oregon Area Historical Society will be better positioned to save and tell those stories after receiving funding earlier this month from the Wisconsin Historical Society and Wisconsin Council for Local History.
According to a society news release, the groups provided 19 “mini grants” to historical societies around the state, totaling $11,098. This year’s program focused on projects and activities that “strengthen a local organization’s ability to preserve historical collections and manage those collections and other resources,” according to the news release.
“The projects supported in part by the mini-grant program are an important part of the work done by local organizations to help collect and preserve our state’s history at the community level,” it read.
OAHS museum coordinator Melanie Woodworth said the society will use the money -- a matching grant of $400 -- to purchase appropriate archival boxes and supplies to better protect items not currently on display. She said after losing out on more than a year’s worth of fundraising, “every little bit helps.”
“We depend on memberships and dues,” she wrote in an email to the Observer.
Woodworth said society volunteers made good progress on organizing and storing items in the museum’s collection during their current archival project, though they “soon became aware of the need for more archival boxes and materials.”
“These supplies will help greatly to have our collection stored properly and better organized, preserved, and easily located when needed,” she said.