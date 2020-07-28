With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting the cancellation of community and county fairs, one youth 4-H club that would have participated in the fairs is turning to an alternative.
The Oregon Headliners 4-H Club will hold a drive-thru fair from 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Country View Equine Clinic, 1346 S. Fish Hatchery Rd.
Members of the Oregon Headliners will show off projects that would have been shown at the Stoughton and Dane County fairs, including photography, clothing, woodworking, crocheting, cake decorating, vegetables and animals.
Attendees can view the childrens’ 4-H projects while driving slowly through the parking lot. For the health and safety of everyone, attendees will be required to stay in vehicles and wear masks.
Attendees may ask about the projects from their vehicles and 4-H members will answer while maintaining a physical distance.
4-H members will be required to stay home if they are experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 or have had known contact with anyone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
The event is free, but advance registration is required to request a half-hour time slot.
Email Lara Day at beautifulday168@gmail.com to request a time slot between 9-9:30 a.m., 9:30-10 a.m. or 10-10:30 a.m.