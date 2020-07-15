The “Oregon’s Got Talent” virtual contest kicked off on Wednesday, July 1, and runs all month and is sponsored by the Oregon High School Drama Club.
All talents are included in the contest including singing, dancing, acting, comedy, magic and Yo-Yo tricks.
To enter the “Oregon’s Got Talent” contest, email video submissions of one minute or less to Mike Ducett, Oregon High School Drama Club Advisor at mwd@OregonSD.org.
Participants should include name, age and email address.
Awards will be given per age group and will include a “Best by Family category.”