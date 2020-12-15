The Oregon Municipal Court, in partnership with the OregonCARES Coalition, have been awarded a federal grant under the Federal Drug Free Community program, according to a Dec. 10 news release.
The grant will provide $125,000 a year for five years to fund drug and alcohol prevention-related services for youth, Oregon Municipal judge Beth Cox announced in the news release.
The coalition was formed in 2009 to promote an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle for Oregon youth. Its members include local teachers, police and community members working with parents and youths to reduce the use of drugs and underage drinking.
Members meet quarterly to address health and wellness issues in the Oregon community.
The Drug-Free Communities Support Program aims to mobilize communities to prevent and reduce substance abuse among youth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. It was created in 1997 by the Drug-Free Communities Act, administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and is now managed by the Centers for Disease Control.
“The DFC Program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use,” the ONDCP website stated.
In 2020, the program awarded over 700 grants to community organizations across the U.S., according to the CDC website.