A 2020 Oregon High School graduate is back home for the summer and returning to his thespian roots.
Kenny Kritsch, who is now studying industrial tech management at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, participated in various area youth productions from “Guys and Dolls” at the high school in 2019 to “Chicago” with Verona Area Community Theater last year.
Now he’s back appearing in his first ever non-youth production for VACT, which is also the organization’s first live production in over a year.
Area performers are set to take to the stage Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, outside the 103 Lincoln St. theater in Verona.
Mother nature willing, the show, called “The Radio Play Disaster,” is set to be staged three times over two days and it will be the first outdoor show put on by VACT.
It features a cast of 13 performers from the Verona, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Madison areas.
Though Kritsch has participated in a theatrical production since graduating last year, it was missing a critical component – the audience.
UW-Platteville’s Department of Performing and Visual Arts put on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” in November 2020, but it was staged in an empty theater – the audience were on the other end of an online live stream.
“It was fun to do, but it’s nothing without an audience,” he said. “Feedback from the audience helps with how we’re delivering lines, especially with comedy – you find out how the audience is reacting, and maybe put in a little more effort,” he said.
In “The Radio Play Disaster,” the plot of the play is actually a play within a play. The story is about creating a radio drama of an alien invasion called Battle of the Planets, according to VACT’s website.
Kritsch is set to play Max, a stage director nervously making sure everything goes well on stage during the radio broadcast.
As someone who was involved in an improv club in high school, Kritsch said the comedy aspect of the show is something he’s excited for.
While Kritsch has never acted in an outdoor show before, he’s attended one – at the American Players Theatre in Spring Green.
Apart from living in Oregon over the summer and appearing in the VACT production, he’s also working at Bill’s Food Center. Next summer he may not have time for the stage, however, as he said he hopes to have an internship.
Tickets are available at vact.org.