While it’s often said that absence makes the heart grow fonder, an absence may also soon grow sweeter for a Village of Brooklyn soldier thanks to an Oregon Girl Scout troop.
Airman Karl Larson is an 18-year veteran providing fire and EMS to an Air Force base in the Middle East. While deployed, he’s been missing his family and the comforts – and tastes – of home, including his favorite Girl Scout cookie, Caramel deLites, troop mom Liz Kopling said.
So to help him get his fix, Oregon’s Girl Scout Daisy Troop #7291, which is composed of kindergarten-age children, is collecting boxes of cookies to send to Larson and his fellow Madison-based airmen in the 115th Air Force Fighter Wing.
Through the Badgerland Girl Scouts’ “Cookie Share” program, boxes of cookies can be purchased from Troop #7291 to be sent overseas. The Oregon-area kindergarteners of Troop #7291 are hoping to collect hundreds of boxes of cookies to help brighten his and other soldiers’ spirits and thank the airmen for their service, Kopling said.
Larson’s wife Anna Lisa reached out to the 115th Fighter Wing’s fire chief about the girls’ plan and the soldiers agreed to pay for the shipping to get the cookies to the men and women serving overseas.