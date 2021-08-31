Sarah Schliem, Malia King and Joshua Aaron King are hosting “True to the Red White and Blue, ” a celebration for Oregon first responders. According to a Facebook page, the event will run from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Waterman Triangle Park, 101 Janesville St.
According to the Facebook page, the event will include guest speakers starting at 6:15 p.m., an awards ceremony for local police, corrections officers, fire and EMS personnel, a bounce house and face painting, access to vehicles and equipment, and fundraising.
Part of the intention of the event is to highlight individuals who typically are on duty at night and therefore don’t get a lot of recognition by the community, Josh King told the Observer.
It’s intended to be an opportunity for them and their families to come meet the community and enjoy some food, he said.
Ziggy’s BBQ, Pizza Pit and Senor Pepper’s Taco Truck will have food and beverages available.
The organizers plan to offer all the first responders at opportunity to speak to the crowd, to introduce themselves to their community, King said.
Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf will hand out some awards for people who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty, he added.
“It’s such a nice, quiet community, it’d be nice to hear from the men and women on the night watch who to take care of us,” King said. “We want this to be a destination city for law enforcement, firefighters and EMS. We have a good reputation for partnering with, respecting and having reverence for them.”
This is an inaugural event, which organizers hope will grow over time in the years ahead.
Over a dozen families are contributing to setting up the event and attracting vendors, King said.