100 years ago (1921)
• Mr. Howard Zink sold his residence on Janesville Street to Elmer Noyce, who will take possession of it in March. Mr. Noyce has rented his farm to his son. Mr. Zink has purchased a lot owned by J. S. Waterman and plans to build there this coming summer.
• Mrs. Tena Anderson has purchased Rod Farwell’s house on Dewey Street and Mr. Farwell has purchased the P. C. Crook’s place on North Main St.
• The Men’s Dinner held in Woodman’s Hall on Washington’s Birthday was a big success. The gross receipts were nearly $155.
• Mrs. Chris Christensen informed the writer that her daughter, Mrs. Roy Lewis, was considered out of danger from the burns she received from an explosion of lard. But Mrs. Amaza Lewis and the hired hand are still in critical condition. Furniture and oil paintings valued at hundreds of dollars were also scorched and ruined. Two doctors hurried to the scene of agony and suffering and were unable to administer enough anesthetic to quit the terrible agony of the victims.
• George R. Gray has opened a cigar factory at his residence two doors west of the Bank of Oregon and will begin business this month. Mr. Gray will confine his output to 10-cent goods for the present and will put good quality into the more expensive cigars manufactured later.
• Alfred Nelson, who sold his farm last summer, and his tenant Floyd Plumb, will have an auction of their personal property.
50 years ago (1971)
• On Sunday Feb. 7, an open house was held at the village hall to display the newly remodeled clerk’s office and library. The total cost for the remodeling of the library was $14,000 and for the clerk’s office, $7,800. Contractors for the work were Walter Waefler Construction, Searl Electric, Segebrecht Plumbing, Oregon Lumber and House of Home Fashions.
• The Cub Scout Blue and Gold Banquet was held. Those receiving their “Arrow of Light” award were Bill Connor, Kevin Copsey, David Teasdal, and Dan Beck.
• Oregon High School expands its course in graphic arts, with instructor Merrtt Bohse.
• Four OHS wrestlers advance to the semi-finals: Jim Outhouse, John Trosper, Dave Gammeter and Bill Bossingham.
• The Pro/Am Snowmobile Races took place. A total of 302 entrants participated in the second annual International Pro/Am Snowmobile Derby held at the Capital Super Speedway outside of Oregon. An estimated crowd of 5,000 viewed the two-day event. Representing the local snowmobile club was Darlene Christensen, who was named “Miss Oregon Sno-Blazer.”
• Oregon P.T.A. “Fun Nite” was a big success. Over 14,000 ten cent tickets were sold, enabling them to continue to support many school organizations in the coming year.
• The keynote speaker at the annual FFA banquet was Wisconsin Secretary of Agricultural Don Wilkinson. Those receiving FFA Project Awards were Dennis Wendt (dairy), Steve Brandes (small animals), Mike Raschein (sheep), Don Dunn (poultry), Bruce McMannes (conservation), Dave Kanable (hogs), Bob Uphoff (crops), Debbie Tostrud (beef) and Cindy Sutter (agri-business).
25 years ago (1996)
• The planning process was underway for two Community Career Centers. The Oregon School District received $10,000 as a start up grant for the project. Members of the committee included Steve Suprenant, Anne Staton, Jane Johnson, Sue Christnanhi-Sving, Tom Martinelli, Lynn Way, Victoria Cothroll, Todd Bavery, Larry Svanda, Dan Behrnend, Mike Way and Bill Urbn.
• OHS multicultural celebration starts this month and continues through March. This year’s theme is “Piecing the World Together,” focusing on world peace at home and abroad.
• Mother’s Day Restaurant at 1075 Park Street is now reopened under new ownership.
• A welcome to Oregon sign was posted along Highway 138 on the south side of the village. A similar sign will be posted on the north side of the village sometime in the spring. The cost of the two signs, $6,200, was shared equally by the Chamber of Commerce and village. Burt Natkins, a local lawyer, spearheaded the project.
• The Village of Oregon board passed a dog leash ordinance, which will include free run areas as well.
• The OHS vocal music department offers “singing valentines.” For a fee of $10 per valentine, the organization will provide people with one of three choices of songs sung in four part harmony. All proceeds will go to the Oregon Choral Boosters.
• The Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting at Foxboro Golf Club. The Outstanding Business of the Year was awarded to Alice Seelliger, owner of AJS Creative Communications. Marty and Debbi Verheist, CPA received the award for Best Community Improvement for their new office building and Honorable awards went to Henry Schroeder, Rita Pliummer, Vicki Cothrell and Joan Wethal for the new library building.
• Dr. Frank Dukerschein announced his retirement after having served the Oregon area for 46 years.
10 years ago (2011)
• Oregon Police Lieutenant Craig Shervin has accepted the job as Chief of Police in McFarland. Shervin graduated from Oregon High School in 1989 and started as a patrol officer in 1995. He has served as First Lieutenant since 2004.
• Oregon resident Linda Roper and her daughter Ruthie Rogers opened The Quilt Trunk last month in Fitchburg.
• Village plow drivers log a long week in the wake of a blizzard. More than one foot of snow fell, with wind gusts of nearly 50 mph. Oregon Public Works had about 15 hours of overtime per employee. A snow emergency was declared from Tuesday night until noon Thursday.
• A Project Linus benefit will be held in Oregon. In honor of son, Emmet Davis, Shannon and Ben Davis have organized a blanket-making day to benefit Project Linus. The non- profit ’s aim is to “provide security through blankets.” It has distributed more than 37,000 blankets in the Madison area.
• “Is He Dead?” a lesser known play by Mark Twain will be performed by OHS students. Actors include (lead) R. J. Heim, Rachel Breun, Sam Elmer, David Holmes, Jake McGrath and Garret Tusler. Alice Gehrke, Zach Green and Noah Johnston also acted in the play.
• There will be live music at DeBroux’s. The band, Merge Left, is led by Oregon resident Chis Lang. Merge Left is a four-piece band that performs classic rock hits.
• Three OHS musicians head to Carnegie Hall. Katie Brown (soprano), Joseph Connor (alto sax), and Kelsey Webber (trombone). They will perform in New York’s Carnegie Hall at the American High School Honors Performance Series.
• Gov. Scott Walker’s bill, also known as Act 10, sparked debate and outcry in Oregon: A random sampling of Oregon residents shows that neither Walker, nor his opponents, have anything like unanimous support. There are 517 workers in public unions in the Oregon School District and the Village of Oregon.
• The Oregon Straw Hat Players will stage “The Diary of Anne Frank.” The role of Ann Frank will be played by lsabella Stein. Other actors include Rob Severson. Tiffany Root, Patricia Gullo Hegland, David Lawver, Rebecca Heglund, Samantha Elmer, Gordon Brooke and Bob Glasser. Joel Kapusta is the director.
• The Oregon High School FFA is celebrating National FFA Week with the theme of “Infinite Potential,” which embodies the best about the organization and its members.
- compiled by Jerry Neath and Mary Norwell