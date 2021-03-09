When Jenn and Pete Ohlinger adopted their daughter Eliana in 2015, they didn’t expect the process to go as smoothly as it did.
But four years later, when the Oregon couple tried to find Eliana a sibling, it was a different story.
The Ohlingers aren’t alone. Adoption agencies across Wisconsin are seeing more biological parents choosing to keep their kids, said Dorinne Geldon, an adoption social worker with New Berlin-based Evangelical Child and Family Agency, the agency that the Ohlingers have worked with.
“The upswing in birth moms choosing parenting is awesome,” Geldon said. But that means adoptions are harder to come by. “We’re not sure why (it’s happening), we’re all scratching our heads.”
Pregnancy centers are reporting fewer births over the past year because of COVID-19, Geldon said, while abortion rates have been increasing. A January 2021 Wisconsin Department of Health Services report shows that abortions in 2019 (the most recent year on record) were up 4.4% over 2018, and 2018 showed a 6.5% increase over 2017. Meanwhile, teen pregnancy rates have continued to fall, according to a 2020 DHS report.
For people like the Ohlingers, the result has been a two-year wait, with no end in sight, as they search for their second child.
After getting married in 2009, Jenn Ohlinger got pregnant, but later miscarried. She then experienced health problems that made another pregnancy seem out of the question.
The couple first considered being foster parents. But they dreaded saying goodbye to a child they’d grown emotionally attached to. Pete’s mom is adopted, as is the Ohlingers’ niece, and eventually they decided adoption was the best way to expand their family.
Their adoption agency limits adoptions to babies born in Wisconsin. The Ohlingers preferred an in-state adoption in part because it would reduce driving time for visits to the birth mother (Eliana’s birth mom lives in Wisconsin and they visit her several times a year). In addition, when adopting out of state, adopting families must stay there three to four weeks before being cleared to return to their home state with their new child.
Adopting in Wisconsin wasn’t a problem with Eliana, but with no adoptive children currently available here, their agency suggested they look beyond the state’s borders in January 2020.
However, to do that, they’d need an adoption consultant, which can deal with multiple agencies on behalf of families. But consultants cost money. A lot of money.
A regular adoption can cost between $25,000 to $30,000. But going through a consultant could spike the cost to $40,000 to $50,000, Ohlinger said.
A long wait
Paige Knipfer of Brooklyn has adopted children twice domestically from birth, once from Arkansas in 2015 and the other from Florida in 2019. She now owns a consulting company, Love Grown Adoption Consulting, that helps families adopt from other states.
Adoptions with consultants cost $43,000 on average, she said. Since adopting her first child, the cost has kept rising because adoption is not federally regulated and most agencies are for-profit, she said.
In some states, “expecting mom expenses” can range between $10,000 to $20,000. Those include covering the birth mother’s living expenses, transportation to and from the hospital, food, or a cell phone – all invoiced through an attorney and expensed to the prospective family. But the “big kicker,” Knipfer said, is that all that money is a loss if the birth parent decides to keep the child – a huge financial risk to prospective families.
“Because there are so many families who want to adopt, and no regulation, adoption is a multi-billion-dollar industry,” she said. “I believe it should be federally regulated. In most countries, that’s how it’s being done. It’s not a risk for the prospective family. Without regulation, it leaves so much room for unethical loophole practices.”
There are 36 adoptive families waiting per one birth family, Knipfer said, and 1.2 million families waiting to adopt nationwide.
Unlike Geldon, Knipfer doesn’t think lower abortion rates correlate to adoption rates, noting that restrictions on abortions enacted in some states under President Donald Trump administration didn’t yield an uptick in adoptions.
Knipfer said after conducting home studies and giving prospective families her stamp of approval, her consultancy is honest with families that they’ll be waiting for years if they don’t look outside the state.
Geldon also said she doesn’t want to do a home study for a couple, and then have families waiting a long time. Some adoption agencies have up to 20 families hoping for a match, while Geldon keeps her number to four or six at a time and some choose to go national after waiting six months or more.
“I don’t want to take them on and have them sit there – it’s not fair to them,” she said.
Funding the soaring costs
Ohlinger said her family doesn’t have $25,000 to adopt, much less the $50,000 it might cost to use a consultant.
Either way, the family decided to start fundraising. But that was before the pandemic hit in March 2020 and in-person fundraisers were off the table.
At that time, Jenn said she felt God moved in her and that maybe the timing wasn’t right for her family to adopt. For a while, she collected donations of puzzles and DVD players to give to residents of an Oregon nursing home and drew art on sidewalks to cheer people up.
But by summertime last year, the longing for another child returned. She and Pete finished up the lengthy paperwork to hire a consultant last Thanksgiving.
“Even if the amount of money seemed incomprehensible other than a miracle, we’re going to go for it and see where God leads and what comes of it,” Ohlinger said.
The three months since applying have been the hardest and most emotional of this second adoption journey, she said.
As they resumed fundraising, many of their ideas — rummage sales, cookie sales, or providing childcare in their church’s gym so parents can have a date night – have been complicated by the pandemic.
Pete loves to cook, so a spaghetti or lasagna drive-through curbside dinner might be an option when the weather warms up, Ohlinger said.
Knipfer said she and her husband didn’t feel comfortable fundraising when they were adopting.
“I felt it opens you up to all sorts of criticism,” she said. “Something can feel ick about it – it feels like a ‘community’ helped purchase them. How are you going to explain it to your kid when they’re older?”
If a family must go that route, Knipfer advises they do it “tactfully, with a side hustle,” such as selling homemade items on Etsy or starting a home photography business for extra income. She also advises families to cut their expenses and seek out credit unions that provide adoption loans and tax credits for adoptions, in addition to grants.
Meanwhile, seeking community support, the Ohlinger family has created a YouTube channel for people to get to know them.
“If people hear our story, our silliness, our journey of adoption – hopefully it touches their hearts,” Ohlinger said.
In the next week or two, their “profile book” will be approved, which shows potential birth families what potential adoptive families are like.
They’ve also applied for some no-interest and faith-based adoption loans and were awarded one for about $8,000 from Hillcrest Bible Church.
Meanwhile, Ohlinger said she won’t let her longing for another child distract her from being a good mother for Eliana.
Having Eliana in their lives means “God has answered” and Ohlinger said if Eliana ends up being the only child they ever have, they are still “beyond blessed.”