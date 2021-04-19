At the outset of the pandemic, hobbies like breadmaking and crocheting took center stage in people’s lives when social outings were put on hold.
For husbands Tim Tender and Paul Weber, they spent a lot of time this past year piecing-together puzzles, and are now hoping to share their enjoyment of jigsaws with the community.
As they had seen several new little free libraries popping up around Oregon, they decided to make a little free puzzle library to place outside their home at 115 Dale Drive.
And as they didn’t want to make the same puzzle twice, they’d begun collecting a stack of gently-used puzzles in a closet.
Their little free puzzle library was opened to the public on Sunday, April 4. Weber and Tender placed around eight puzzles inside to get it started. They then launched a Facebook page to help promote it, which a neighbor of theirs unexpectedly shared to several Facebook groups writing “let’s fill this thing.”
And fill it, the Oregon community has. Last week, the men returned home to find a pile of puzzles sitting on their stoop because the box was full. They brought the five puzzles inside their house because it was raining.
“I guess people had a lot of puzzles to offload,” Weber told the Observer, laughing that now they are taking-in puzzles.
Weber’s dad is into woodworking and constructed the box, which had to be a little bigger than a traditional book library, Weber said. He got the plans from a woodworking magazine.
Both Weber and Tender each said they discovered a few other little free puzzle libraries on Facebook, around a half dozen across the country.
For now, they are independent of the national Little Free Library nonprofit, and as their library offers puzzles, not books, they’re unsure if they are even allowed to join the organization, Tender said.
But with the summer coming, Tender said he wonders if people will still be making as many puzzles. Though, he said they’ll always be good for rainy days.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “People have been exchanging. I’m happy that people seem to like it.”
The couple have lived in Oregon for a little over two years and said they love the village and love their neighborhood. Weber works for Epic in Verona, Tender works for Middleton-based Advarra.
“We’re excited to see the community come together and make puzzles,” Weber said. “We want to share, that’s the goal.”