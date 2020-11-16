Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a nonprofit organization that collects gently used bicycles of all shapes and sizes, which are refurbished and then distributed to low income Dane County youth.
Since 2017, over 4,700 bikes have been given away to kids in need countywide.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, collections were held at nine locations around the county including at the Village of Oregon Police Department.
The goal was to collect 500 bikes across the nine donation stations in one day. In all, 1,260 bikes were collected on Saturday — of which, 155 came from Oregon.