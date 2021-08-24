With questions regarding Oregon Community Education and Recreation courses, call 835-4097 or email Alex Marks at apmarks@oregonsd.net. Scholarships are available. To register, visit OregonSD.org/Community.
Play and Learn
Play and Learn sessions provide a fun, relaxed environment where children learn early math, literacy, and social skills through play. Caregivers learn about child development, the importance of play, and parenting skills.
Ages 0-4, with a caregiver. Classes are held at Netherwood Knoll Elementary. $25 per session.
Mondays: 9/13 to 10/18, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Mondays: 10/25 to 11/29, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: 9/13 to 10/18, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: 10/25 to 11/29, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Play Crew
This adaptive, inclusive preschool playgroup will allow children to learn through books, social play, movement and sensory activities.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9/14 to 10/21, 8:15-9:45 a.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11/2 to 12/16, 10:00-11:30 a.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9/14 to 10/21, 8:15-9:45 a.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11/2 to 12/16, 10:00-11:30 a.m.
Kindermusik
New to Oregon, Kindermusik programs are available now. Kids thrive on music and it is one of the greatest tools to help kids learn and develop. Check out Community Ed & Rec’s different offerings below:
Foundations – Kindermusik
For Ages 0-18 Months, with Caregiver
Designed for lap babies, crawlers, and walkers. This class focuses on early childhood development. Using music and movement, this class provides a place for learning and connecting with other babies and caregivers.
Fridays: 9/17 to 1/14, 9:15-10 a.m.
Kindermusik – Level 2
For Ages 18 Months through 3 Years, with Caregiver
This class encourages toddlers to build confidence, self-control, and communication skills, all through the power of music and movement. Watch their social skills blossom as this class progresses.
Fridays: 9/17 to 1/14, 8:15-9 a.m.
Kindermusik – Level 3
For Ages 3-5, with Caregiver
This class engages preschoolers’ natural love of music and will help activate their imaginations, all while further developing their language and social-emotional skills. There will be an emphasis on sharing and group activities.
Fridays: 9/17 to 1/14, 10:15-11 a.m.
Fridays: 9/17 to 1/14, 11:30-12:15 p.m.