Village Channel
Spectrum channel 983
TDS channel 1019
Thursday 9/2:
Community Music at 12 p.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 7 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Oregon Minute at 7 p.m.
Friday 9/3:
Village Board replay at 8 a.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.
Community Music at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 9/4:
Eat Well Be Happy at 2:30 p.m.
Two Tickets Please! at 6:30 p.m.
Vintage Drive-In Theater from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday 9/5:
Holy Mother Church at 8 a.m.
St. Johns Church at 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.
Eat Well Be Happy at 12 p.m.
Monday 9/6:
Village Board Meeting Replay at 5 p.m.
Tuesday 9/7:
Oregon Community Band Re-Runs at 7 p.m.
Wednesday 9/8:
Eat Well Be Happy at 3 p.m.
Library Board LIVE at 5 p.m.
Sounds of Summer 2021 Reruns at 7 p.m.
School Channel:
Spectrum channel 984
TDS channel 1020
Thursday 9/2:
School Board Replay 7 a.m.
Football Re-Runs at 9 a.m.
OHS Boys Soccer vs Madison West LIVE at 7 p.m.
Friday: 9/3:
School Board Replay at 3 p.m.
OHS Football vs DeForest LIVE at 7 p.m.
Saturday 9/4:
OHS Boys Soccer vs Middleton LIVE at 10 a.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Monday 9/6:
School Music at 9 a.m.
School Board Replay at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday 9/7:
School Board Replay at 3 p.m.
Recent Sports Replays at 6 p.m.
Wednesday 9/8:
Volleyball Replay at 4 p.m.
For a full program schedule, visit ocamedia.com/guide.
Subscribe to the YouTube Channel for the newest videos.
Follow at Facebook.com/ocamediawi
Call OCA Media at 608-291-0148