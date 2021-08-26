OCA

Village Channel

Spectrum channel 983

TDS channel 1019

Thursday 8/26:

Community Music at 12 p.m.

Oregon Life Re-runs at 7 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Oregon Minute at 7 p.m.

Friday 8/27:

Village Board replay at 8 a.m.

Oregon Life Re-runs at 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Community Music at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 8/28:

Eat Well Be Happy at 2:30 p.m.

Two Tickets Please! at 6:30 p.m.

Vintage Drive-In Theater from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday 8/29:

Holy Mother Church at 8 a.m.

St. Johns Church at 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.

Eat Well Be Happy at 12 p.m.

Monday 8/30:

Village Board Meeting Replay at 5 p.m.

Tuesday 8/31:

Oregon Community Band Re-Runs at 7 p.m.

Wednesday 9/1:

Village Board Replay at 8 a.m.

Eat Well Be Happy at 3 p.m.

Sounds of Summer Replay — Back 40 at 7 p.m.

School Channel:

Spectrum channel 984

TDS channel 1020

Thursday 8/26:

School Board Replay 7 a.m.

Football Re-Runs at 9 a.m.

OHS Football vs Madison West LIVE at 7 p.m.

Friday 8/27:

School Board Replay at 3 p.m.

Football Re-Run at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/28:

OHS Boys Soccer vs Middleton LIVE at 10 a.m.

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.

Monday 8/30:

School Music at 9 a.m.

School Board Replay at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday 8/31:

School Theater at 3 p.m.

OHS Volleyball vs Sauk Prairie LIVE at 7 p.m.

Wednesday 9/1:

Volleyball Replay at 4 p.m.

For a full program schedule, visit ocamedia.com/guide.

Follow at Facebook.com/ocamediawi

Call OCA Media at 608-291-0148