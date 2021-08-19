OCA

Village Channel:

Spectrum channel 983{

TDS channel 1019

Thursday, August 19:

Community Music at 12 p.m.

Oregon Life Re-runs at 7 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Oregon Minute at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 20:

Village Board replay at 8 a.m.

Oregon Life Re-runs at 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Community Music at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21:

Eat Well Be Happy at 2:30 p.m.

Two Tickets Please! at 6:30 p.m.

Vintage Drive-In Theater from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, August 22:

Holy Mother Church at 8 a.m.

St. Johns Church at 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.

Eat Well Be Happy at 12 p.m.

Monday, August 23:

Village Board Meeting Replay at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24:

Oregon Community Band Re-Runs at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25:

Village Board Replay at 8 a.m.

Eat Well Be Happy at 3 p.m.

Sounds of Summer Replay at 7 p.m.

School Channel:

Spectrum channel 984

TDS channel 1020

Thursday, August 19:

School Board Replay 7 a.m.

Football Re-Runs at 9 a.m.

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 20:

School Board Replay at 3 p.m.

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.

Football Re-Run at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 21:

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.

Monday, August 23:

School Music at 9 a.m.

School Board LIVE at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24:

School Theater at 3 p.m.

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25:

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.

For a full program schedule, visit ocamedia.com/guide.

Subscribe to the YouTube Channel for the newest videos.

Follow at Facebook.com/ocamediawi

Call OCA Media at 608-291-0148