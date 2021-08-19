Village Channel:
Spectrum channel 983{
TDS channel 1019
Thursday, August 19:
Community Music at 12 p.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 7 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Oregon Minute at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 20:
Village Board replay at 8 a.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.
Community Music at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21:
Eat Well Be Happy at 2:30 p.m.
Two Tickets Please! at 6:30 p.m.
Vintage Drive-In Theater from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday, August 22:
Holy Mother Church at 8 a.m.
St. Johns Church at 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.
Eat Well Be Happy at 12 p.m.
Monday, August 23:
Village Board Meeting Replay at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24:
Oregon Community Band Re-Runs at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 25:
Village Board Replay at 8 a.m.
Eat Well Be Happy at 3 p.m.
Sounds of Summer Replay at 7 p.m.
School Channel:
Spectrum channel 984
TDS channel 1020
Thursday, August 19:
School Board Replay 7 a.m.
Football Re-Runs at 9 a.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 20:
School Board Replay at 3 p.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.
Football Re-Run at 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 21:
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Monday, August 23:
School Music at 9 a.m.
School Board LIVE at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24:
School Theater at 3 p.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 25:
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.
For a full program schedule, visit ocamedia.com/guide.
Call OCA Media at 608-291-0148