Village Channel:
Spectrum channel 983
TDS channel 1019
Thursday, August 12:
Community Music at 12 p.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 7 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Oregon Minute at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 13:
Village Board replay at 8 a.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.
Community Music at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14:
Eat Well Be Happy at 2:30 p.m.
Two Tickets Please! at 6:30 p.m.
Vintage Drive-In Theater from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday, August 15:
Holy Mother Church at 8 a.m.
St. Johns Church at 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.
Eat Well Be Happy at 12 p.m.
Monday, August 16:
Village Board Meeting LIVE at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17:
Oregon Community Band Re-Runs at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18:
Village Board Replay at 8 a.m.
Eat Well Be Happy at 3 p.m.
Sounds of Summer Replay - The Honey Pies at 7 p.m.
School Channel:
Spectrum channel 984
TDS channel 1020
Thursday, August 12
School Board Replay 7 a.m.
Football Re-Runs at 9 a.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 13
School Board Replay at 3 p.m.
Recent Sporting Event
Replay at 4 p.m.
Football Re-Run at 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Monday, August 16
School Music at 9 a.m.
School Board Replay at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
School Theater at 3 p.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.