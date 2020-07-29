The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club is hosting the eighth annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8. The club is to collect school supplies for students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oregon Walgreens.
OSD community education and recreation director Amy Miller said the most needed items are notebooks, paper, pencils, binders, markers, colored pencils and glue sticks. Cash donations will also be accepted.
For more information, contact Tammy Rockenbach at 438-9572 or emailing lzrock@charter.net.