The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club is holding its first annual Porktober meal from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The event will be held in the parking lot of State Bank, 744 N. Main St.
The meal for adults will include a shredded pork sandwich, baked potato and apple sauce and costs $7. The meal for kids will include a hot dog, bag of chips and applesauce and costs $3.
Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Lions Clubs’ primary mission is fighting blindness by sponsoring free eye screening programs through mobile clinics. It also pays for cataract surgeries for the poor and collects eye glasses for those in need.
The organization also sponsors programs to provide schoolbooks for children, feed the hungry, provide transportation for seniors and raise money for disaster relief.
For information, visit lions-oregon-brooklyn.org.