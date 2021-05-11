On April 14, Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion Post 160 recognized two Brooklyn and two Oregon EMTs/firefighters with Outstanding Public Service awards.
A former Brooklyn police officer also received the award.
The Legion honored the five personnel during a recognition ceremony held at the Brooklyn community building, 102 N. Rutland Ave., Brooklyn Fire Protection District chief Mason Barber told the Observer on April 26.
The award recipients from Brooklyn were Brian Smith, a firefighter, Justin Wicik, an EMT and Greg Kosharek, a police officer. The recipients from Oregon were David Danks, a firefighter and Steven Woodstock, an EMT, Barber said.
The Village of Oregon Police Department did not nominate an officer, Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion commander Rhonda Waldvogel told the Observer on May 10.
The April 14 awards presentation was from the local Brooklyn-Oregon level of the American Legion, but Justin Wicik and David Danks were both selected to continue on to the Green County level of competition, Barber said. They were both awarded again on April 18, at the county level of the Legion’s public service awards.
And after the county level, both Wicik and Danks were victorious again, Barber said. They continued to the American Legion’s third district level, which incorporates seven Wisconsin counties. Both Wicik and Danks were recognized again at this level, and were presented with an award on April 24 in Cazenovia.
The next step for both Wicik and Danks is to have their nominations, and information reviewed by the state Legion board. The state-level public service award winners will be announced and recognized later this year, Barber said.
At each level of the Outstanding Public Service Awards, the recipients just receive honorary certificates, Waldvogel said, there is not a financial award.
Wicik has been with Brooklyn EMS and Fire since 2000 and has served as an officer for the last 15 years, Brooklyn EMS assistant director Cory Lloyd wrote in his nomination letter for Wicik.
Wicik was elected to become the EMS director in December 2020 and he also participates in numerous community outreach events, Lloyd said, including Basic Aid Training programs for elementary school kids, tours for school-age kids, pancake breakfast fundraisers and handing out trick or treating bags on Halloween to youths.
“Whenever there is an event involving EMS, you will see Justin there volunteering his time, he has truly been an outstanding asset to both the community and to Brooklyn EMS,” Lloyd said. “Justin has a heart of gold and always has a positive attitude. He is highly respected throughout the community and among the members of Brooklyn EMS. He has a very calming effect on people and gives great care to our patients we serve on the ambulance.”
Oregon Area Fire and EMS District chief Glenn Linzmeier wrote in his nomination letter that he’s known Danks since Danks graduated from high school in Madison.
At the time, Linzmeier was the fire chief in Blooming Grove. In 2004, Danks joined the fire department there as an intern. He received his firefighter and EMT license in Blooming Grove, Linzemier wrote. In 2012, Danks joined the Air Force. But not long after Linzemier was hired in Oregon in 2016, he was contacted by Danks who was considering moving to the area with his family.
Danks was hired as an on-call firefighter and EMT and has since risen in the ranks and taken on the responsibility of training officer for the district, Linzmeier said.
“As I was looking through the 38 person roster here, it is very evident I have a young man that has proven his time and tenure for the fire and EMS service,” Linzemeier wrote in the nomination letter. “David has learned how to balance home life, work at the base and time for Oregon Fire/EMS. I believe he is a true role model for many young people that are entering the Fire and EMS service today. David's loyalty, commitment and services are proven.”
While Officer Kosharek was the only police officer nominated and selected for the local award, because the Brooklyn Police Department was dissolved in March, the Legion did not submit his name to county level awards, Waldvogel said. He was nominated by former Brooklyn Police Department chief Wade Engelhart.