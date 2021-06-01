Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 and Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion Post 160 once again teamed up to hold Memorial Day ceremonies in three communities on Monday, May 31.
First was the ceremony at the Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial, 400 W. Main St. Memorial chairman Lyle Wanless provided the introduction, with retired Brooklyn Elementary School teacher and Marine Corps veteran Dale Schulz receiving the Veteran and Community Service Award for his continuing work teaching students about history.
The VFW Post 10272 honor guard provided a firing squad salute, under the direction of commander Oscar Olson. Pastor Michael Hammond of Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church provided the invocation. The Legion Post 160 color guard also laid a wreath at the memorial.
Ceremonies then moved to the World War I Memorial in downtown Oregon for services slated to begin at 11 a.m.