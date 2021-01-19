Book synopsis

“Life at the Cabin,” a new book by Tim Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. The company provided the following description:

“In this breathtaking story, a young man learns to survive in the wilderness with the help of some unlikely allies.

When Tim takes some time to fix up his inherited cabin, little does he know how his life is about to change. With the adoption of a stray dog, Ax, Tim begins to explore his cabin and the surrounding areas. With one life-threatening situation after another, Tim will learn how to survive and how to make even the most unexpected friendships.”