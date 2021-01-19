Tales of wilderness and adventure can capture the imagination and get the heart pumping – from the books of Henry David Thoreau, to the television shows of Bear Grylls.
And now, Oregon author Tim Williams has published a new book in that same vein, “Life at the Cabin.”
The book, published in December, provides fifteen short stories about a man and his trusty dog – all of different trips to his cabin in the upper Midwest near the Canadian border.
Williams, who was born and raised in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, spent a portion of his younger years as an adventurer, in a sense. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, and he was stationed in Colorado, New York and Alaska.
It was during those years Williams indulged some of his outdoor hobbies, including hunting and fishing.
“As a young hunter and fisher who really enjoyed the outdoors, when they sent me to Alaska, that was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Williams told the Observer. “I wasn’t too excited to go because of all the snow and took a little adjustment when I got there, but it was great.”
He later had a career as a high school woodworking teacher and a small-engine mechanic educator in prisons in Michigan.
When Williams could no longer walk in the woods as much after a hip surgery, he got his entertainment from his storytelling.
Now a resident of Greenwood Apartments in Oregon, Williams wrote tales of outdoor adventures for the apartment complex newsletter, “The Greeny”, once a month for several years as a way of embracing nature after the prohibitive surgery – until production of the newsletter went on hiatus last year because of COVID-19.
Even before his creative outlet temporarily went away, friends and family had encouraged Williams to make a book compiling his short stories from the newsletter.
He tried submitting his work to several publishers and Outside magazine, with no luck – until October 2019, when he got a call from Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
They were interested in publishing his collection, Williams was told. While they estimated it’d take six months to publish the book, it took over a year because of the pandemic.
The book is geared toward young adults ranging from 13-20 years old age. Adults may enjoy the book too, as it gets gritty at times – he doesn’t shy away from the concept of animal death in the book, something he says is part of nature.
Williams hopes his book gets young adults who are spending a lot of time behind a TV or phone screen to be a little more interested in nature.
“If you’re not doing anything, go for a walk,” he said.
Williams says he mostly pulls topics out of the thin air – some stories are loosely based on his experiences in the service, but many of the adventures come from his imagination.
“I did enjoy writing it because I guess I have a free range, you can say what you want,” he said. “It just came easy to me. Something pops in my head and I just type it.”
While the stories are imaginary, the protagonist is meant to be rooted in reality – taking on some characteristics of Williams.
“In the book mostly it’s me – honest, hardworking,” he said. “But I never mention it.”
For short attention spans, he’s written each story – 15 in all – to have a beginning, middle and an end, leaving the reader satisfied at the end of each chapter. It’s not nearly all of Williams’ stories, either – he’s got 20 more adventures ready for a second book, if he wants to publish again.
His family has been a support system during the process, Williams told the Observer.
His sister-in-law, Anne Parker, drew the illustration for the book’s cover and the start of each chapter, many of which are the animals mentioned in the stories, from bears to mountain lions. His wife helped read his drafts, and would say if she thought his writing was good or needed work.
But it was the feedback of another family member that was the most meaningful, Williams said.
“My aunt is 88 and after she read the first chapter, she called me and said ‘I felt like I was right there,’ and that made me feel good,” Williams said. “She wasn’t saying that just because I’m her nephew, she really enjoyed it, which made me feel pretty good.”