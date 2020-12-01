The Oregon Area Progressives are providing access to a documentary about voter disenfranchisement in Wisconsin this week ahead of a panel discussion about the film at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The film "Can You Hear Us Now?" is available to stream at home from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 4.
“Through the stories of four tireless women fighting to have their voices heard, "Can You Hear Us Now?" unravels the ways that years of one-party rule and gerrymandering have reshaped democracy in a state once known for its progressive history,” an OAP news release states. “The film combines the true stories of small town activism, nail biting elections, and a last minute power grab.”
The Fair Maps Grassroots Organizer with Wisconsin Voices, Carlene Bechen, will be joined by the filmmakers for a Facebook virtual open mic on Dec. 4.
The film will not be shown during the Facebook live event, so those interested in the discussion are asked to view the film in advance of the panel discussion.
To access the film, visit watch.showandtell.film/watch/oregon-area-progressives.
For information, visit oregonareaprogressives.org.