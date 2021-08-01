The Oregon Area Historical Society could receive an anonymous gift of $2,000 sometime in the next year – but only if the organization manages to raise a matching contribution.
The two anonymous donors have stipulated that in order to use the funds, OAHS needs to raise $2,000 by December 31, 2021.
This matching contribution challenge is open to anyone wishing to support the society and its museum.
The funds would help OAHS accomplish its goal of the preservation and education of Oregon area history, OAHS museum coordinator Melanie Woodworth told the Observer.
“Right now, our priority is to get the upper level insulated with proper heating and cooling,” Woodworth said. “We need a fire escape. It is often too hot or too cold up there. We are not being good stewards of our collections. We need a proper environment.”
Interested individuals may make a contribution in several ways.
To donate by mail, send to:
Oregon Area Historical Society
P.O. Box 262
Oregon, WI 53575
To donate online, visit oregonareahistoricalsociety.org.
To donate in person, visit the museum at 159 Lincoln St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.