Oregon Community Education and Recreation partnered with the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District to facilitate two youth events called “I Want to Be a Firefighter” in March and April.
Community Ed and Rec director Amy Miller, Ed/Rec program supervisor Alex Marks and fire chief Glenn Linzmeier worked together to organize the events.
The first took place on Saturday, March 13 and the second on Saturday, April 17.
Both were free, hour-long events open to up to 30 kids ages three- to five-years-old and their immediate families. Both days reached capacity.
Chief Linzmeier and his staff greeted the circle of families that gathered in front of the fire station.
Families were split into two groups, based on the fire and EMS divisions.
During the events, families learned about the equipment used on job by several firefighters.
The staff gave kids a tour and breakdown of a firetruck, demonstrated extrication tools along with reviewing fire suppression equipment, and then showed them all the protective equipment each firefighter needs to wear to stay safe. Staff raced each other while demonstrating putting on the equipment.
Kids were also given a tour of an ambulance and shown the tools used to help save people’s lives in emergencies.
The EMS division showed their electric cots and heart monitors and demonstrated basic first aid, while talking about the importance of calling 911 in an emergency.
After the tours, families could look around the fire station on their own, and talk to the firefighters and first responders.
All the participating kids received a gift set that included a badge, a bracelet, a fire safety coloring book and crayons, an escape plan magnet from the Red Cross and their very own fire helmet.