100 years ago (1921)
• Patterson’s Passenger Transfer Line is established. It leaves the Portland Hotel at 8 a.m. (except Sunday), 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily. From Madison it leaves at 11 a.m. (except Sunday), 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily. The fare is 50 cents each way.
• Mrs. Sofee Nelson Linn, wife of Rev. C. M. (Jack) Linn, was ordained a minister in Pittsburgh. Mrs. Linn will preach Sunday night at the Presbyterian Church at the request of its pastor, Rev. George F. Jacklin and the board. She has been studying for this for some time and has been actively engaged in preaching, with special attention to music. She also will be performing wedding ceremonies, funerals, and administering the sacraments of baptism and the Lord’s Supper.
• Perry Netherwood went to Fort Atkinson and returned with three full blooded Guernsey cows. Howard Zink assisted him in bringing them home.
• The second in the series of organ recitals of music by great composers will be played by Mr. McGill at the Methodist Church. Also included in the program will be a couple of arias by Elijah sung by Josephine Darrin, a soprano with the Wesley Foundation in Madison.
• Frank Berman has recently invented a new adjustable hospital bed. He has a full-sized working model at his home and anyone wishing to see it is welcomed to do so. This is his second invention in hospital beds.
• Donald and Marie McGill entertained 12 young men last Friday evening at a (wedding) shower in honor of Sheldon Chandler. The guest of honor was presented with two beautiful velvet rugs.
• E. G. Booth & Son ran the following ad: “Gee! Lookee! Saturday morning, April 23, 9 o’clock we will give everyone under 10 years of age a sidewalk scooter, free! Tell the gang and be on time!”
• The biggest snow storm and blizzard in years struck here last Friday. When the storm ceased, about a foot of snow on the level had fallen. All roads leading to the village were impassable and farmers were unable to get to town before Monday afternoon. A strong wind piled up drifts as much as ten feet deep. All trains were more or less being delayed. The railroad company was forced to bring out their snow plows to clear the tracks.
• Last Saturday night robbers entered the Pritchard & Cusick hardware store, Chas. Wackman’s clothing store and T. H. Grady’s grocery store. The merchants were unable to estimate how much merchandise was missing. From Wackman’s store several suits and pairs of shoes, some underwear and stockings were missing. Several boxes of knives and razors were taken from the hardware store. Pennies from the cash drawer and tobacco were taken from the T. H. Grady’s store.
50 years ago (1971)
• A banquet for retired firefighters was held by the local fire department. Those honored were Earl Wheeler, “Shorty” Erfurth, P. H. Dvergedal, Roy Pease, George Johnson, Lyman Spink, Don Bunnell, Lee Dunn, Fred Kivlin, Cletus Brown, Keene Warren, Dr. J. L. Topham, Don Xander, Gerald Booth, Chet Inslee, F. E. Madsen, Ray Noyce, Glenn Campbell, Carl Otteson, Albert Alling, Norman Champion. and James G. Sheil. Paul Pribyl, senior instructor for the Fire Service Division at the State Vocational and Adult Educational Department, was the guest speaker.
• The Oregon Cyclery Shop, located at 140 State Street, has a good selection of new and used bicycles They also repair all makes of bikes and guarantee their work.
• Sunnyside Hatchery reminded customers that now was the time to think about ordering their baby chicks. “Sunnyside is the home of the pride of Badger State Baby Chicks.”
• The Bank of Oregon advertised that customers could have a checking account with no service charge by maintaining one of the following: $500 in a Golden Passbook or C.D.; $300 in a checking account at all times; age 65 and over, and non-profit organizations.
• Paulson Trucking Bowling Team won the Class “C” Tournament on the last day of the Madison Women’s Association Tournament. Members of the team were Kathy Garvoille, Bonnie Bauman, Cheryl Endicott, Carol Paulson and Karen Garvoille.
• Norman Rasmussen, Chief of the Fiscal Division at the Madison Veterans Administrative Hospital, was honored for his 40 years of service.
• The Oregon Village Board went on record as having no intention of creating a ban on the keeping of horses within the village limits. This was in keeping with the Chamber of Commerce’s recording with the Secretary of State the community’s slogan “The Horse Capital of Wisconsin.”
• Thursday night about 200 interested citizens gathered at the Oregon High School cafetorium to hear the pros and cons regarding a proposal for a landfill site in the Township of Oregon west of the Village on the 870 acres of the William Lathers property as proposed by the City of Madison Public Works.
25 years ago (1996)
• A stray voltage-like problem is forcing the village to shut off the lights to ball diamonds in Kiser Park, potentially affecting Oregon’s Summer Fest if it cannot be corrected. Mark Below, Public Works Director, stated, “Evidently the insulation must be gone from one of the underground wires and what it is doing is shorting out through the ground. When it gets moist at night the guys playing ball have gotten shocked”.
• The new library had been expected to cost nearly $800,000, but the final cost is coming in much lower at $576,000. Friends of The Library have committed to paying 30% of the cost of the new library, avoiding a referendum on the library.
• At the same time, the Village Board has authorized borrowing $425,000 to remodel the existing library into the new Oregon Senior Center.
• Madison International Speedway has been sold by owner Wayne Erickson to Jeff Fillner of Madison on a land contract.
• Oregon condo-like retirement homes, Rolling Meadows, are a big hit. So far 44 homes have been built, and an additional 12 homes will be built this year. Another 12 will be added next year.
• Jessica Wilkening, OHS senior, has been awarded a William Fletcher King Scholarship at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. In addition, Wilkening has also been chosen as one of the recipients of the 1996 Kohl Foundation awards for students and teachers.
• Athletes from the Oregon area Special Olympics program joined more than 800 other participants at the 1996 Wisconsin Special Olympics State Indoor Sports Tournament. Local athletes and their place finishes are as follows: Jacob Johnson, Individual Skills I, third place. Ann O’Brien, Open Female Individual Skills I, 1st place and Edwin Richardson, 30+ Male Individual Skills II, 1st place.
• Oregon trio takes part in the Boston Marathon. Tim Yanacheck, Jerry Bollig and Darrell Barth all finished the marathon.
10 years ago (2011)
• Oregon Family Restaurant, after an 18-year run, has been sold. Owner Jim Shabani said it will be officially sold to Ming Moon, currently located in the Oregon Shopping Plaza.
• In what could be a reflection of the concerns over future funding for education, more Oregon School District educators are retiring at the end of this school year than ever before. So far, 27 educators, including 16 teachers, have opted for retirement.
• Dan Krause, a major with the 214th Legal Support Organization of the US Army Reserves, returned home after a 14-month tour at Fort Riley in Kansas.
• Members of the Oregon chapter of Delta Phi recently donated teddy bears to HospiceCare. Members include Nancy Sheldon, Ina Stoehr, Lois Flee, Ann Morris, Lorene Fosso, Sue Ryan, Cheryl Adams, Bonnie Bohse and Bonnie Gottsacker.
• Rolling Meadows is trying to convert to a Housing Co-op. The plan depends on securing financing to pay off $344,000 in debt. The approximately 90 residents of Rolling Meadows who have a “life lease” under the current arrangement will own a share of the co-op once the conversion takes place.
• The Oregon School Board bid farewell to Doug Kornetzke, who did not run for reelection after 15 years. Five of those years were spent as president. He was hailed by his peers on the board Monday, April 11, for giving countless hours to the district and providing “essential” leadership.
• Oregon teen Justin Frederick, a 2009 graduate of OHS, is organizing a car show benefit. The “Cruzin’ for a Cure” show will benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The car show will include 15 judged classes ranging from pre-1950s models to modern automobiles and categories such as “best custom”, “best unrestored” or “best truck/SUV.”
• OHS students Louis Hardin, Jake Wall, Ron Osborne and Nick Schuch participated in the Wisconsin Skills USA State competition in Wisconsin Dells. This is a competition for technology and engineering students. Hardin and Schuch earned first place honors and will represent Wisconsin at the National Skills USA competition in Kansas City.