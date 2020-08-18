Two years ago, when two white women started a Facebook group to spark community conversations around systemic racism and racial issues in Oregon, they hesitated to make their identities public.
Oregon Allies co-founder Molly Vidal said some people viewed them as “rabble rousers or anarchists.” But after experiencing positive reception from many people in the community, including new police chief Jennifer Pageknopf and representatives of the school district, they are no longer as shy and feel their group’s mission is being valued, Vidal said.
“People have created a narrative where the Allies are troublemakers,” she said. “The first time we were interviewed about six months in, we didn’t want to have our last names published or our faces shown, we were terrified.”
In the wake of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd while being detained by police officers, which has prompted demonstrations and protests around the world, the group has become more visible.
This summer, as the group surpassed 500 online members, Vidal and co-founder Dana Kobernusz, along with vice president Andrea Below, have worked to create a new leadership structure with the intention of creating more transparency and visibility.
Since its creation in April 2018, the Facebook group has provided a launching point for learning and listening about race. Members are able to post links, questions, videos and other conversations starters, which leads to dialogues and debates in the comments section.
The group planned a ‘Stand-Up and Lean-In’ event to bring awareness to the racial issues surrounding George Floyd’s passing, which was held on June 6 at Triangle Park in downtown Oregon.
The event was attended by Oregon School District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom, village president Jeanne Carpenter, Oregon police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf and staff from the Oregon Area/Fire EMS District and Oregon Public Library.
Parents of minority Oregon School District students shared stories of discrimination their children faced at school, such as derogatory slurs being hurled at them in hallways.
That event was one of the first times the group made sure it was visible in the community.
“For a long time, we hid, but with the ‘Lean-In’ we did have posters in storefronts, which made us feel proud to see so many local storefronts with those posters hanging up,” Vidal said.
Building a backbone
Now that the group’s founders and vice president have begun feeling comfortable promoting its events publicly, they have begun recruiting more leaders to help guide the group forward.
“We’ve seen pretty significant growth over the past two years, so we decided to move into the next chapter – discussing how to scale up in a sustainable way,” Vidal said. “We used the pandemic to focus on building up our leadership as a backbone and scaffolding.”
That backbone will consist of several committees, which will soon begin to recruit members. Among those committees will be “community engagement,” “policy review and development” and “underrepresented individuals.”
Those committees will plan events such as book clubs, look into policies regarding the village’s economic development and policing and equity in the school district, and provide resources and advocate on the behalf of people such as undocumented immigrants.
“Up to this point, it’s mostly been ourselves working in our basements on this stuff, so the goal with the leadership structure is transparency that people can tap into to get people engaged and not just us being on the sidelines,” Vidal said.
She said that so far the group’s relationship with the Village Board has been good and she hopes that continues into policy, noting that working alongside policy leaders is important to making sustainable change.
Diversifying voices
Vidal said the group is ready to move beyond just issues of race.
For example, she said the Allies want to begin helping more in the future are LGBTQ, particularly youth.
Vidal said that the group can “elevate and amplify” other voices without losing sight of others by leading initiatives that are intersectional in nature.
“They also face discriminatory slurs out of drive by cars,” Below said. “I think there needs to be a little more focus and support for that demographic, school and community collaboration.”
Vidal acknowledged that while a group promoting discussions around race that is composed of white leaders can be contradictory, they want to be transparent about it.
“We want to be as transparent as possible that we don’t represent the voices, we ourselves don’t have these experiences,” she said.
Tough conversations
Below said the main focus for the group is education.
“We throw some tough posts in the group, food for thought that leads to tough conversations – not everything is love,” she said. “I think there’s a learning curve, for some people at the early stages of anti-racism, there will be growth.”
For that reason, the group does not consider itself political. Its leaders say everyone is welcome and they don’t gauge members on political stance. To invite everyone in, the Facebook group provides a safe space for even the most basic questions about race.
“There’s a sort of pipeline from a dabbling interest because of being triggered by the death of George Floyd to people who have worked with these issues for a while and everything in between,” Vidal said.
The leaders say conversations can be “incredibly tough,” but that they often see members thanking each other for talking and listening. Below said the group helps people who have never looked at any other perspective besides their own see things they may not ever think about otherwise.
Vidal said it’s a hard balance to push people and hold people accountable in a way that’s not making them feel cornered or bashed or that their place in this journey is not evolved enough or legitimate.
“It’s hard to engage people on issues that don’t affect them personally,” Vidal said. “We are there to create constructive growth, not rub their nose in it.”