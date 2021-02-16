For over half of a century, the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club has tried to “look at the sunny side of everything.”
Even amid a pandemic, club president Mary Kay Clark said the club is still getting the work done to meet its mission of supporting youth.
Since social distancing became normal last March, the biggest change for the club has been how it’s structured meetings, Clark said. More changes include online fundraisers to help community organizations and projects like the splash pad, as well as awards for Oregon School District students.
Pre-pandemic, at every meeting club members would invite youth and their families, and it was a special time to honor kids, which could be “so powerful,” Clark said.
Meeting topics included recognition of public safety officials, a youth soccer team sharing its accomplishments, a demonstration by a local dog trainer, free self-defense classes, highlighting new organizations at the high school and new businesses, and hosting Oregon’s Welcome Neighbor Lady Cathy Grender.
Most recently, “Do Good Wisconsin” founder Eric Salzwedel presented his online fundraising effort that helps him provide $200-1,000 tips to restaurant waiters, to support them through COVID-19 financial hardships.
Since the club has been a presence in local fundraising initiatives for decades, it made sense to shift to a virtual format during COVID-19 Clark said.
Typically, the organization would hold a football raffle, brat sale, pasta night and participate in Safety Day every May and National Night Out every August – with a booth/display.
Some of those monies went to support community causes by buying pavers. Brooklyn Elementary School, Jaycee Park and the Oregon Youth Center all have pavers bearing the Optimist’s name. Another project the group is “pretty proud of” is last year, they worked together with the Oregon Freemasons to install an accessible swing for individuals in wheelchairs at a park in Oregon. It has also adopted a section of Highway 14 for litter pick-ups.
But much of the group’s fundraising efforts in recent years have gone to the project of bringing a splash pad to downtown Oregon.
While splash pad fundraising got derailed by COVID-19, the club now has enlisted an individual with a professional fundraising background, who helped them set a concrete fundraising goal, Clark said.
Last year, before the pandemic, the club was prepared for a new fundraiser besides the splash pad: bingo at Oregon Fest.
“We had our license, we were really excited, and all ready to rock and roll,” group volunteer Carrie Spilde said.
While her plan to oversee bingo last summer was derailed by COVID-19, Spilde still helps to oversee one of the few ways the illness has not made the group’s mission to support youth difficult: awards given out to “star” students.
She’s joined by club secretary Margaret Straub and treasurer Sherry Hill in recognizing the achievements of students at the middle school, high school and Rome Corners Intermediate School.
Oregon High School (“Senior Star”) and RCI (“Shining Star”) students are recognized monthly, while Oregon Middle School (“Rising Star”) students are recognized three times a year. Teachers nominate students for the awards.
Normally. Spilde would go to OMS for a school assembly where she would present the Rising Star Awards.
When she’d go to the school to host the assembly, the student recipients wouldn’t know who was getting the award, but their parents would be there as their children received a trophy.
But now, the ceremony has transitioned to a YouTube video and Spilde has been sneaking around to OMS students’ homes and putting the awards in their mailboxes.
But, for the next round of awards, she would like to knock on doors and take pictures with the kids.
Overall, the group has been successful at meeting virtually during the pandemic, other than not having a youth presence, Clark said. But as she said it’s not as powerful of meetings with just members, they want to invite people back to meetings, and start incorporating families again by Zoom.
“Altogether it makes Oregon/Brooklyn such a better place if we’re all involved with each other,” she said. “Sharing our optimism and inviting friends to participate – times are tough. Whatever we can do to spread optimism is our goal.”