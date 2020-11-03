While there is no mystery why public theatrical performances have gone virtual in response to the coronavirus, a “stay-at-home” version of a play promises to provide some mystery virtually.
Oregon High School Theatre will virtually present the play “Clue” this weekend, based on the 1985 movie and classic board game.
The murder mystery story features characters from the original board game – Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard – trying to find a killer as bodies begin to stack up.
The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8.
Due to streaming and licensing requirements, people will need to create an account with Broadway On Demand to see the performance.
The cost is $11.95 for students and $13.95 for adults.
To purchase tickets, visit oregonperformingartscenter.com.