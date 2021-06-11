With Diane Sliter retiring earlier this spring, the Oregon Area Food Pantry now has a new managing director.
The pantry announced on its Facebook page June 4 that Jordyn Crane has taken the reins, and that she is excited to continue to support the pantry, its guests and the rest of the Oregon community.
Crane, who has a nutrition, dietetics and wellness degree from Northern Illinois University, comes to Oregon with experience assisting with pantries and college campus food needs, the post states.
She held a dietetic internship from August 2016 to June 2017 with Montana State University, according to the post. Crane also previously worked at Colorado-based Mountain Family Center, a business that offers financial assistance and resources to residents of Grand County, according to the center’s website.
During her tenure there, Cran was heavily involved in volunteer interactions, community outreach, the development and implementation of facility goals and the opening of a mobile food pantry, as well as community garden programs, the post states.
“Jordyn has very strong interpersonal skills and excellent communication skills,” the post reads. “She is passionate about our community, food poverty, garden programs and servant leadership.”