Having only a few Village Board meetings under his belt, trustee Luke Sticht already feels equipped to take on some of Oregon’s biggest projects.
For Sticht, that includes helping to solve the local affordable housing crisis, building a new senior center and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
He told the Observer he has an extensive background in nursing to solidify his readiness to pursue such plans, and will run for election in April 2021.
Sticht, who has lived in the village for the past 10 years, took over for the late David Donovan in August. He said he applied for the seat because “I am definitely one of those people … if I am going to complain, I better do something about it.”
“If I have an opportunity to step up and work with (the board) to make our community … a nice place for other families to live … that’s my responsibility,” Sticht said.
Donovan died June 19 after a battle with amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, a bone marrow disease, after he was re-elected in April for a second term. The Village Board had appointed Donovan to fill the seat Jeff Boudreau vacated in November 2019.
The board decided at its Monday, July 20, meeting to appoint someone to fill the seat vacancy and order a special April 2021 election for a one-year term. Based on statutory timelines, village attorney Matthew Dregne said it was too late to fill it during the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election.
Sticht lives with his wife and two children who attend school in the Oregon School District and are active in karate, he said. He said he enjoys the community, calling everything about it “great” -- the downtown, the atmosphere and even the food.
A De Pere native, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2003 and again in 2009 with degrees in music and nursing, respectively.
“I had the opportunity to pursue music … ran with it for a few years … I kept going back to healthcare,” Sticht said.
Since 2007, he has managed a team of 125 nurses of the UW Health Trauma Life Support Center, meaning he’s worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nurses directly impact patients every second they have with them,” Sticht said of choosing to stick with nursing over music.
Along with being a Nurse Corps officer in the U.S. Navy, Sticht holds the rank of lieutenant commander, and is the officer-in-charge for the Expeditionary Medical Facility Great Lakes Detachment O in Madison.
In 2012, Sticht said he was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he worked as a critical care nurse. Since then, he wrote, he obtained a master's in nursing administration in 2016 from Edgewood College and is pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice student in executive leadership.
He also said all those experiences cemented his ability to be adaptable in extreme situations.
So as Sticht is always ready to help a patient in need and to deploy anywhere around the world, “that’s the same for the village.”