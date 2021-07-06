Curious about how native plants can be incorporated into your home landscaping, or just want to see what such natives look like? Then an upcoming tour may be of interest.
The Oregon Nature Alliance invites community members to join in touring a few home gardens in the Alpine Meadows/Woods Edge neighborhoods.
The tour is set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.
Attendees will see how those neighbors have incorporated native plants into their gardens and landscaping. From gardens in just the beginning stages to well-established native landscaping, residents are welcome to explore.
Attendees will walk as a group between homes. During that time, the tour hosts will talk about what they have planted, answer questions, and talk about the benefits of planting natives.
The total distance of the walk will be 1.3 miles. The Alliance plans to go at a leisurely pace and chat between houses.
However, anyone is welcome to drive between locations if they prefer to do so.
The estimated time of the tour will be about 90 minutes.
Detailed information about location, map of the walk, and rain date information will be sent to you by email after registering.
Register by finding the event at facebook.com/OregonNatureAlliance/events.
If you have specific questions, you can contact Amy Ferkey via email: amyedowd@yahoo.com.