Oregon National Night Out 2019

Oregon firefighters demonstrate how to open up the roof a crashed car during National Night Out at Kiser Fireman’s Park on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2018.

 Photo by Justin Loewen

An event that aims to strengthen the relationship between community members and village police officers is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

National Night Out will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Kiser Firemans’ Park, 245 Brook St.

There will be free food and live demonstrations, according to a flyer on the Village of Oregon Police Department's Facebook page.

The event has typically offered attendees a close-up view of police cars, fire department trucks and public works vehicles such as dump trucks, a demonstration of EMS tools used during car accidents and vehicle extrications, and a display of how drones work.

Local groups and businesses set up tables and booths to introduce their organizations.

Everything is free of charge.

There will be a document shredder truck from 5 to 7 p.m. with a limit of two bags of paper per person, according to the event flyer.

For information, visit the Village of Oregon Police Department’s Facebook page.

