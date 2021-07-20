An event that aims to strengthen the relationship between community members and village police officers is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.
National Night Out will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Kiser Firemans’ Park, 245 Brook St.
There will be free food and live demonstrations, according to a flyer on the Village of Oregon Police Department's Facebook page.
The event has typically offered attendees a close-up view of police cars, fire department trucks and public works vehicles such as dump trucks, a demonstration of EMS tools used during car accidents and vehicle extrications, and a display of how drones work.
Local groups and businesses set up tables and booths to introduce their organizations.
Everything is free of charge.
There will be a document shredder truck from 5 to 7 p.m. with a limit of two bags of paper per person, according to the event flyer.
For information, visit the Village of Oregon Police Department’s Facebook page.